Senior Lecturer in Pharmacology
Reference number PAR 2024/1023
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The position is placed at the Department of Pharmacology within the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology. About 45 people work at the department, including nine full-time tenured teachers, six of whom are in the field of pharmacology and three in the field of pharmacy. At the department, teaching is conducted at basic and advanced levels within most of Sahlgrenska Academy's programs as well as postgraduate education. Teaching is held in Swedish and English. The research at the department covers a number of subject areas, all related to pharmacology. For more information about the activities of the department please visit:https://www.gu.se/neurovetenskap-fysiologi/om-oss/farmakologi
Subject area
Pharmacology
Subject area description
The position relates to the subject of pharmacology - the study of drugs - which encompasses all parts of the subject, such as drug mechanisms of action, mechanisms of drug side effects, the development of new potential drugs and the clinical use of drugs.
Duties
The holder of the position must conduct research that can be attributed to the subject and must be able to attract external grants. The holder of the position must be able to teach pharmacology in both Swedish and English at both a basic and advanced level. In addition, the holder of the position must be able to teach courses in pharmacology given within postgraduate education. The holder of the position should also be able to conduct supervision of doctoral students in the subject. As the holder of the position, you may carry out certain administrative tasks, mainly course management but also department and faculty tasks. The holder of the position is also expected to be able to shoulder management tasks in the long run. These can be within the department, institute or faculty.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a senior lecturer the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree and demonstrated teaching expertise. Ability to teach in both Swedish and English is also a requirement.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
Primarily scientific skill: scope and quality of scientific publications, ability to attract external funds, postdoctoral experience, participation in scientific councils and doctoral supervision.
Secondly, pedagogical skill: teaching experience, teaching ability, course responsibility, development of pedagogy and pedagogical material, subject responsibility, supervision of students.
Thirdly, administrative skills in both research and teaching.
Fourthly, ability for cooperation and collaboration as well as trust and management assignments: external assignments, leadership, committee assignments, contacts with society, popular scientific communication and interaction.
Employment
Permanent employment, full time 100 %. The position and is located at the Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information
Michael Winder, Head of Department, professor, michael.winder@pharm.gu.se
tel 031-7863477
Elias Eriksson, deputy Head of Department, professor, elias.eriksson@neuro.gu.se
tel 031-7863430
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
