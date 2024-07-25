Senior Lead Engineer
We combine SNC-Lavalin's project management expertise and Hitachi Energy's deep technological knowledge to create a company dedicated to substations - we are Linxon!
Take up the challenge now that will shape the future of energy!
Grab this chance to work with one of the Biggest Utility 400KV High Voltage Transmission Network in Sweden!
As a Lead Engineer of the team, you will be part of Linxon Sweden Engineering team and lead T&D projects and tenders. We are looking for a person who wants to be part of this journey.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
10+yrs of exp in Engineering disciplines (Secondary & Primary)
Extensive substation engineering experience of local utilities
Hands on experience to technically lead all the engineering activities.
Provide technical support to tender and project.
Manage the design review process and ensure the quality of all deliverables.
Work closely with Primary & Secondary engineer & Project Manager and lead the projects
Preferable Swedish speaker
QUALIFICATIONS
Master's or bachelor's degree in Electrical or any engineering discipline or ability to demonstrate experience delivering complex projects in the transmission market.
WHAT WE OFFER
This role comes with:
Attractive Salary
Parental pay in accordance with collective agreement
Group life insurance and pensions
ASB insurance
Hybrid work model
Mindler - psychologist online
Health Contribution
Opportunity to work for a global organization. Så ansöker du
