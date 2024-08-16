Senior Java Software Engineer
2024-08-16
At Cabonline, we are at the forefront of the taxi industry in the Nordic region, revolutionizing the way transporters operate.
Our comprehensive platform optimizes booking, dispatch, and payment processes, allowing our partners to excel in service delivery. Catering to a broad spectrum of customers, including B2C, B2B, and B2P, we are committed to enhancing lives through innovative technical solutions.
Join us in our journey to redefine the transportation landscape and make a lasting impact.
Role Description
This is a full-time hybrid role for a Senior Java Software Engineer at Cabonline Group in Stockholm, offering flexibility for 50% remote work.
In this role, you will work closely with Product Owners, Scrum Masters, and Project Managers to translate business objectives into technical solutions.
You will leverage your extensive experience in software development to contribute to the design and implementation of complex projects, ensuring they are efficient, scalable, and maintainable.
Key Responsibilities
Technical Leadership: Act as a key technical resource, providing guidance on coding practices, design patterns, and architectural decisions.
Code Quality: Engage in thorough code reviews to maintain high standards of code quality and security.
Mentorship: Provide mentorship to Junior and Mid-Level Developers, fostering a culture of continuous learning and best practices.
Collaboration: Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and align technical solutions with business goals.
Agile Development: Embrace agile methodologies, promoting close collaboration and communication within the team.
Hands-on Coding & Debugging: Take a leading role in hands-on coding and debugging, ensuring that technical solutions are implemented effectively and efficiently.
Skills & Experience
Technical Proficiency: Strong proficiency in Java, Springboot, postgres and mongodb.
DevOps Tools: Experience with Docker, GitHub, CICD and AWS.
Problem Solving: Demonstrated ability to solve complex technical problems and make sound decisions in line with organizational policies and guidelines.
Communication: Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
What We Offer
At Cabonline, we value our employees and offer a comprehensive benefits package to support your professional and personal growth.
Competitive Salary & Benefits: We provide a competitive salary, along with good retirement plans, and other employee benefits.
Professional Development: We invest in our team's growth with opportunities for continuous learning, training, and professional development. We encourage attending workshops, conferences, and obtaining certifications to stay ahead in the industry.
Flexible Working Arrangements: We understand the importance of work-life balance and offer flexible working hours and the possibility of 50% remote work to accommodate your personal and professional needs.
Employee Well-being: We prioritize the well-being of our employees with various wellness initiatives, team-building activities, and a supportive work environment.
The position can be filled before the advertising period has expired.
