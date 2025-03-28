Senior Java Developer!
Are you a Senior Java Developer with at least 8 years programming experience? Then we might just have a great opportunity for you! Be quick with your application and we will contact you with more information if we se a good fit between you and our client.
OM TJÄNSTEN
This is a long term consultant assignment for one of our clients. The assignment is estimated to start as soon as possible and end during spring 2027. You will receive more information about our client and the team once we have secured your technical skills.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 8 years of experience programming in Java
• Experience with Spring/Spring Boot
• Experience with SQL
• Proficiency in English - written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have experience with:
• OpenShift
• CI/CD
• Git
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Teamplayer
• Driven and result-focused
• Great communication- and cooperative skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
