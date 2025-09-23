Senior Java Backend Developers
We aren't just programmers - we are developers! At Telenor, great code matters, but what truly defines us is how we collaborate and challenge each other to grow. Our culture is built on the Challenger mentality: being proactive, setting colleagues up for success, and stepping outside formal roles when needed - because we know our very best work happens when we create together. We believe that all our employees have the mandate and the right information to make the best decisions in their daily work. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people? Then you are welcome to Telenor. About the team
We are now looking for several Senior Java Backend Developers to join our Consumer IT team. Here you'll work with modern technology - our legacy isn't older than 3-5 years - giving you great learning opportunities and the chance to make an impact. You'll be part of a positive, welcoming, and supportive team culture based in Råsunda, Solna. We're in the office Mondays to Wednesdays, with the flexibility of working remotely two days a week.
What you will do In this position you will be building scalable, high performing services and API's that power our digital platforms. You will be part of transforming our current "modern-but-aging" systems into even newer, cloud-native, event-driven solutions that enable faster and more reliable experiences for our users. Being part of a DevOps team, you will also ensure that our applications are accessible, secure, and deliver exceptional quality and performance. What you'll bring Here is a list of our tech to give you an idea of what we work with, and what we expect you to be familiar with:
Deep knowledge of Java 11/17+ (Streams, Records, Functional APIs, concurrency, performance tuning)
Strong skills in Spring Boot 3.x / Spring 6.x and REST API design & implementation
Solid foundation in OOP, design patterns, and clean code principles
Hands-on experience with testing frameworks (JUnit 5, Mockito) and a TDD mindset
Expertise in databases (Oracle SQL) with performance optimization, joins, and indexing
Familiarity with messaging systems like RabbitMQ and third-party API integrations
Experience designing and delivering scalable microservices architectures
Competence with AWS (EC2, S3, RDS, IAM), Kubernetes, and modern CI/CD pipelines
Strong understanding of logging, monitoring, and observability practices
Nice to have: Kafka, caching (Redis/Hazelcast), advanced Kubernetes (EKS, Helm), event-driven design, ELK/Splunk, Resilience4j, and security best practices (OAuth/JWT, OWASP Top 10).
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today. Last application date: 7th of October 2025.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact the hiring manager Jakob Grefbäck at jakob.grefback@telenor.se
Please note that we cannot accept applications via email. Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. If you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Good to know As part of Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on final candidates for all recruitments. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telenor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556421-0309), https://www.telenor.se/jobb Arbetsplats
Telenor Sweden Kontakt
Lovisa Ermell lovisa.ermell@telenor.se +46733819608 Jobbnummer
9522679