Senior IT Systems Consultant
2025-04-03
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you ready to take your IT expertise to the next level? If you enjoy solving complex IT challenges, working with Windows, MacOS, networks, and Microsoft 365, and making a real impact for clients, this role is for you! In this role, you'll get the chance to work on diverse IT environments and provide expert consulting to businesses that rely on your knowledge. If you're looking for a role where your skills are valued and you get to work with the latest technologies, continue reading!
Start: August
Location: Piteå
Duration: Long term. 12 months to start, after this period our client's goal is to give you an offer or you will extend the contract through Maandag Nordic. As a Senior IT Systems Consultant, you will be responsible for providing expert-level IT support, system administration, and network solutions to clients across various industries. Your role will involve maintaining and optimizing IT infrastructures, ensuring seamless operations across Microsoft Windows, MacOS, and Windows Server environments Key responsibilities
• System Administration & Support. Provide high-level support for Windows (desktop & server), MacOS, and related IT infrastructure. Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues related to operating systems, Microsoft Office, and enterprise applications.
• Network & Security Management. Configure, maintain, and troubleshoot network infrastructure, including routers, switches, firewalls, and VPNs. Ensure IT security best practices are followed, including endpoint protection and access controls.
• Microsoft Office & Cloud Services. Support and optimize Microsoft 365 (Office, Exchange, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive) for business clients. Assist in cloud migrations and integrations with Azure or other cloud platforms.
• Consulting & IT Strategy. Work closely with clients to understand their business needs and provide tailored IT solutions and recommendations. Advise on hardware and software procurement, ensuring cost-effective and efficient IT setups, and conduct IT audits and optimize system performance and security.
For this position, we are looking for someone that has extensive experience in the responsibilities described above. More specific, we see that you are:
• An IT expert with deep knowledge of Windows, MacOS, and network administration
• Experienced in Microsoft 365, Windows Server management, and troubleshooting enterprise IT issues
• Skilled in networking, firewalls, and system security best practices
• A problem-solver who enjoys consulting, advising, and implementing IT solutions for clients
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, both in written and verbal language. If you also speak German, this will be a big plus!
Located in Piteå or nearby (or willing to relocate)
