Senior IT Business and Systems Analyst
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-03-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior techno-functional specialist for an assignment that combines business analysis, solution design, and hands-on technical delivery. You will act as a bridge between business stakeholders, internal IT, and external vendors in a complex environment spanning both on-prem and cloud-based systems, with a strong focus on security and compliance.
This is a role for someone who enjoys taking ownership from requirements through implementation and who can work independently while contributing closely with cross-functional teams.
Job DescriptionLead As-Is and To-Be business process mapping initiatives.
Facilitate workshops with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Drive requirement gathering end-to-end and own requirement traceability.
Author functional specifications and related documentation.
Support validation, testing, and analysis of production issues.
Own solution design within the assigned scope and align it with business needs, technical standards, and security requirements.
Translate business requirements into structured technical solution proposals.
Assess impact on existing systems, integrations, and data flows across on-prem and cloud environments.
Perform hands-on SQL Server work including queries, joins, stored procedures, and troubleshooting.
Develop reports based on business needs and resolve production data issues.
Contribute to code changes in C# and .NET when needed.
Support application development and Angular-based front-end components where relevant.
Collaborate with architects, developers, and external vendors in an Agile setup using Git and modern CI/CD practices.
RequirementsDemonstrated experience leading business process management initiatives, including As-Is and To-Be mapping.
Experience facilitating workshops with stakeholders.
Experience leading requirement gathering independently.
Experience authoring BRDs and functional specifications.
Structured approach to requirement traceability and validation.
Experience contributing to solution design and architecture discussions.
Ability to analyze system integrations, data flows, and API-based integrations.
Understanding of distributed systems.
Experience working in both on-prem and cloud-based environments.
Ability to assess the technical impact of business changes.
Ability to evaluate technical solutions against ISEC regulations and security requirements.
Strong hands-on SQL Server experience, including complex queries, stored procedures, and troubleshooting production issues.
Strong experience in C# and .NET.
Good working knowledge of Angular.
Experience working with Git.
Experience working in Jira.
Familiarity with Agile best practices, including Scrum.
Familiarity with modern development and CI/CD practices.
Fluent professional communication in English.
Nice to haveKnowledge of View21.
Knowledge of Dynamics 365.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7347316-1879942". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9783243