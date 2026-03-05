Senior IT Business and System Analyst
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior techno-functional IT Business and System Analyst who can take ownership from business analysis through solution design to hands-on implementation. You will collaborate with business stakeholders, an in-house IT team, and external vendors, and work in an environment spanning both on-prem and cloud solutions. The assignment combines business process work, requirement ownership, and practical development-related tasks where you help turn needs into working functionality.
Job DescriptionLead As-Is and To-Be business process mapping initiatives
Facilitate workshops with technical and non-technical stakeholders
Drive end-to-end requirement gathering and ensure requirement traceability through implementation
Produce functional specifications and related documentation
Own solution design within the assigned scope and align it with technical standards and ISEC regulations
Translate business needs into structured technical solution proposals and assess impact on existing systems
Collaborate closely with architects, developers, and external vendors
Perform hands-on SQL Server work: complex queries, joins, stored procedures and troubleshooting
Optimize and modify stored procedures and develop reports based on business needs
Analyze and resolve production data issues, and support validation and testing
Perform C#/.NET code changes and contribute to application development when needed
Contribute to Angular-based front-end components where applicable
Work with Git and CI/CD practices in a modern development setup
RequirementsDemonstrated experience leading BPM initiatives, including As-Is/To-Be mapping and process documentation
Experience facilitating workshops with stakeholders
Experience leading requirement gathering independently
Experience authoring BRDs and/or functional specifications
Structured approach to requirement traceability and validation
Experience contributing to solution design and architecture discussions
Ability to analyze integrations and data flows, including API-based integrations
Understanding of distributed systems
Experience working in both on-prem and cloud-based environments
Ability to assess technical impact of business changes
Ability to evaluate solutions against ISEC regulations and security requirements
Strong hands-on SQL Server skills (complex queries, stored procedures, troubleshooting)
Strong experience in C# and .NET
Good working knowledge of Angular
Experience working with Git
Experience working with Jira
Familiarity with Agile best practices (e.g., Scrum, backlog refinement, sprint planning)
Familiarity with modern development and CI/CD practices
Professional English communication skills
Ability to be on-site a minimum of 3 days per week
Nice to haveKnowledge of View21
Knowledge of Dynamics 365 (D365)
Application
