Senior IT Analyst within Software Asset Lifecycle!
2025-05-08
Are you an experienced IT professional with a passion for Software Lifecycle Management and IT Asset Optimization? Do you enjoy working with data-driven insights to help businesses make informed decisions? If you thrive in a dynamic environment where collaboration and problem-solving are key, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Senior IT Analyst, you will play a crucial role in managing software asset lifecycles, ensuring cost-effective software management, and analyzing software usage to drive efficiency. You will work closely with stakeholders, software developers, and IT teams to perform software normalization, optimize software landscapes, and support ongoing transitions to cloud-based solutions.
Work with a supportive & collaborative team
Be part of an innovative and data-driven IT environment
Opportunity to work with leading SAM tools and cloud migration projects
You are offered
• A consultant assignment until at least december 2025.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Analyze software lifecycles and address outdated software, identifying opportunities for optimization
• Conduct normalization analysis based on software scanning tools
• Work closely with stakeholders to guide decision-making based on software data insights
• Utilize Power BI, SQL Server, and Excel for reporting and data analysis
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-5 years of experience as an IT/Data-analyst or within IT Development (Java or Python)
• Strong understanding of SAM tools (Flexera or Snow for example)
• Proven skills in data analysis & reporting (Excel, Power BI, SQL Server)
• Experience working in large IT environments and managing complex technical landscapes
• A strong interest in working with Software Lifecycles.
• A self-driven, proactive, and analytical mindset - you are a problem-solver who enjoys collaboration
• Strong communication skills in English (both written and spoken)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working in software access lifecycle management
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
