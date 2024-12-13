Senior IT Analyst for Open Banking Technology
2024-12-13
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 27031
Would you like to be in the forefront of one of the leading Open Banking API offerings in the Nordics while at the same time growing your skills as an analysts in a collaborative and truly agile environment? We are now looking for (senior) IT Analysts to enable our people to be their best and deliver on our customer vision, enabling Nordea to create customer value through its external interfaces.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Requirement and Analysis team in Open Banking Service Domain. We add value by providing a fit-for-purpose analysis to design innovative solutions to create great customer experiences. As the (Senior) IT Analyst, you'll play a valuable role in actively contributing to the collaboration between business and IT, and drive requirement engineering work in Nordea's Payments and Fin Transactions Technology Service Area.
What you'll be doing:
* Collaborating with business stakeholders to understand and document business strategies(in alignment with the target picture to enable sustainable solutions)
* Eliciting functional and non-functional requirements by co operating with different stakeholders e.g. architects, developers, testers, business, legal
* Translate business strategies into detailed technical requirements for the IT team
* Securing requirements traceability during smooth end-to-end development
* Be responsible for requirements documentation (inc. use cases) and quality improvement
* Supporting testers and developers in the team and hub
* Verifying developed solutions by conducting test results
* Providing insights to stakeholders on the effectiveness of implemented solutions
You'll join a team where people are the most important and work is not only a place to go. We take pride in what we do, prioritize a learning culture and strive to have fun in our daily work. The role is based in Stockholm, Helsinki, Poland Tricity or Copenhagen.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have strong technical and business background, and great analytical and requirement specification skills (functional and non-functional)
* Are self-driven, team player, with very good communication and collaboration skills
* Are proactive, detail-oriented and quality driven
* Are familiar with Agile way of working and methods (SAFe, Scrum, Kanban)
Your experience and background:
* Experience in IT and/or business analysis
* Excellent written and spoken English communication skills, and familiar with international collaboration
* Experience of using Jira, Confluence
* Experience or knowledge of API development, Data Mapping and Process Modelling
* Knowledge of the banking sector and payment domain
* Practical knowledge of SQL, user interface prototyping and design
* Knowledge of Architecture diagrams like sequence diagrams
* Solid technical knowledge for effective collaboration with developers
* Proficiency with analysis tools and methodologies
An advantage would be:
* Familiarity with regulatory requirements in the banking sector
* Practical knowledge of REST/SOAP API
* Knowledge of PSD2,PSD3/PSR
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 31/01/2025.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
