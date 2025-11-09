(Senior) IT Analyst
Join us to deliver a smoke-free future as (Senior) IT Analyst!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future with one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway working in various functions and teams, and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Context
The mission of the Nordics IT team is to deploy and maintain the technology that is critical for the success of our company's mission in the Nordic markets. The main responsibilities of the team are:
Implement technology solutions to facilitate an omnichannel consumer experience and resolve challenges throughout the consumer journey, maintaining compliance with diverse regulatory requirements across our product offerings.
Deliver B2B technology to optimally engage with trade partners, with full consideration of architectural requirements and alignment to the larger strategic landscape.
Support and continuously enhance all Nordic solutions, delivering a high rate of improvements across the entire landscape, while keeping a clear focus on the broader strategy and roadmap.
For each initiative and application, assess at a high level of architectural detail, ensuring solutions fit within our overall strategy and technology roadmap.
To strengthen this team, we are looking for an IT ANALYST. Are you the person we are looking for?
If so, then please continue reading.
As an IT Analyst within the Nordics IT team, you will play a key role in enabling our mission to deploy and maintain critical technology for PMI's success in the Nordic markets. You will collaborate closely with local process owners to understand and define business requirements, translating them into effective functional flows, user experience designs, and standards that support seamless omnichannel consumer and B2B experiences while ensuring compliance and architectural alignment. Your responsibilities will span the planning, design, and implementation of IT solutions, continuous enhancement of Nordic applications, and coordination of security measures to safeguard information. Success in this role requires strong communication and change management skills to balance stakeholder expectations, resolve conflicting priorities, and drive improvements that align with our broader strategy and technology roadmap.
You day-to-day:
Partner with stakeholders to capture requirements and align solutions with business objectives.
Lead localisation and integration efforts for global platforms, ensuring seamless adoption and compliance.
Identify process optimisation opportunities to maximise ROI and enhance system reliability.
Translate business needs into clear functional and technical specifications.
Lead landscape and solution design and deployment using Agile practices, ensuring security and data privacy standards.
Validate and refine solutions through testing to guarantee business value.
Champion change management and user adoption strategies for new technologies.
Promote knowledge sharing and best practices to drive innovation across teams.
WHO WE'RE LOOKING FOR:
Experiences:
Bachelor's degree, preferably in Business Administration or Information Management.
At least three years of experience in Information Systems management, business application design, and development.
Minimum two years of project management experience; Agile or PMP certification is preferred.
Ability to understand and create functional and technical documentation, such as landscape diagrams, API specifications, and business process designs.
Advanced computer literacy, including the capability to analyse and write in technical language.
ITIL knowledge is considered an asset.
Competencies:
Analytically strong, knowing when to shift from the bigger picture to the tiny detail and back.
Learning on the fly, today's skills are tomorrow's history.
A team player while maintaining a strong own vision and goal.
Capable to shift focus in rapid changing requirements.
Ultimately, personality means more to us than skills. If you have the passion and mindset, we'd urge you to apply: we will help you develop the skills.
WHY SHOULD YOU JOIN US?
At PMI IT, we believe success to be fuelled by our employees, depended on them coming to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for challenge. We are a people first organisation committed to empowering you to take risks, grow and explore. Here's what sets us apart:
We're redefining the big picture of well-being and personal development. We seek the best professionals but recognize them as parents, caregivers, family, and community members. We look after each other and care for our people, so wherever you join us around the world, we're committed to providing the type of benefits only a company like PMI can offer
Being the fastest learning IT organization in the world is core to our culture, so we invest significantly in developing our people. From mentoring to technical certifications, stretch roles, soft skills development, and executive education, we help our people develop the skills they need to do their best work and create their own unique impact.
At PMI IT, we believe diversity and inclusiveness are essential to every industry. We're proud that our culture is built upon strong corporate values, a foundation of respect and belonging, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion that welcomes a variety of skill sets, backgrounds, and experiences.
We see digital technology as disruptive, and possibilities as endless. Our teams work with innovative technologies such as Cloud, APIs, IoT and AI, supported by management practices and principles such as Agile, Design Thinking, and Product Management.
Every single IT member is part of our Transformation journey. Join us and pursue your ambitions - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress. If our culture and mindset resonate with you, we look forward to receiving your application and getting to know you.
