Senior IT Analyst

Incluso AB Stockholm / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-02-14


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm i Stockholm

We are looking for Senior IT Analyst - ESG & SFDS requirements and analysis for a global banking company in Stockholm. Start is in March, 1 year's limited contract to begin with.
Role:
Analyze ESG business requirements and convert it into IT requirements
Guide Developers in developing the IT solutions by providing design and modelling inputs
Liase between IT & business users by participating in User acceptance test

Requirements:
Strong analytical skills
database design experience; expertise in SQL & Snowflake hands-on is a plus
Has worked with requirements analysis in IT projects
Exposure to Regulatory Reporting & Taxonomy (ESG); Finrep is a plus

Required Language: English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 1 Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se, recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)

Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Stockholm

Jobbnummer
9167669

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB Stockholm

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm: