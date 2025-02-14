Senior IT Analyst
Incluso AB Stockholm / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm i Stockholm
We are looking for Senior IT Analyst - ESG & SFDS requirements and analysis for a global banking company in Stockholm. Start is in March, 1 year's limited contract to begin with.
Role:
Analyze ESG business requirements and convert it into IT requirements
Guide Developers in developing the IT solutions by providing design and modelling inputs
Liase between IT & business users by participating in User acceptance test
Requirements:
Strong analytical skills
database design experience; expertise in SQL & Snowflake hands-on is a plus
Has worked with requirements analysis in IT projects
Exposure to Regulatory Reporting & Taxonomy (ESG); Finrep is a plus
Required Language: English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start ASAP, 1 Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Stockholm Jobbnummer
9167669