Senior iOS Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
Do you want to shape the first impression users get from a connected car experience? In this role, you will join a product team focused on onboarding and help build the mobile journey that gets new customers up and running quickly. That includes everything from connecting the car to enabling key functionality such as digital key and internet contracts.
You will work in a modern product environment where mobile development, backend integration and real-world vehicle interaction come together. The team works cross-functionally and gives you room to explore new ideas, prototype quickly and turn concepts into reliable product features. It is an exciting opportunity to influence a highly visible user journey where app quality, usability and technical execution all matter.
Job DescriptionYou will design and build iOS applications with a strong focus on performance, quality and responsiveness.
You will help shape the onboarding journey for new users and make the first-time experience smooth and intuitive.
You will prototype new concepts and contribute to both discovery work and ongoing product development.
You will collaborate closely with iOS, Android and backend engineers to define, design and launch new features.
You will take ownership of code quality by fixing bugs, improving maintainability and driving automation.
You will test solutions end to end, including flows that connect the mobile app with the vehicle experience.
You will work as part of an empowered, cross-functional product team where you can influence both how the product is built and how it evolves.
RequirementsDeep iOS expertise with Swift and SwiftUI.
Strong testing discipline, including unit and integration testing.
Ability to write readable, maintainable and testable code.
Experience working in an agile environment with iterative delivery.
A strong interest in creating high-quality user experiences.
Comfortable collaborating across disciplines and working closely with engineers in different areas.
Ability to complete a basic background check.
Nice to haveCuriosity and a drive to explore new ideas and push boundaries.
Ability to build relationships quickly across teams and cultures.
A positive, empathetic and inclusive way of working that supports a safe team environment.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7672880-1978415". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9888539