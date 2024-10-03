Senior iOS Developer (UniFi Portal)
2024-10-03
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Senior iOS Developer to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Product and team
UniFi Portal. The app is a n intelligent companion app that gives you guidance about suggested product offerings across all Ubiquiti product segments, seamlessly integrates with our Ul Store, Community, and offers detailed Tech Specs at your fingertips. Powered by state-of-the-art Al technology, Ubiquiti Portal is more than just an app; it's your guide in the expansive world of Ul products and services.
Responsibilities
Create state-of-the-art mobile apps that are both powerful and easy to use with elite UX applied
Work in an agile environment, individually and with a team of developers across multiple R&D sites globally
Requirements
Proven track record of releasing and maintaining successful iOS apps
Ability to write efficient code, with knowledge of performance implications, such as CPU and memory usage
Extensive knowledge of Swift, Swift UI and Core Data
Extensive knowledge of Cocoa Touch, app life cycle and networking
Experience with CocoaPods, SPM and major libraries such as AFNetworking
Experience with SwiftLint, SwiftFormat or similar tools
Experience with RESTful APIs
Proficient understanding of Git versioning tool
Passion for design and great UX, understanding Apple 's human interface guidelines
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have
Experience with WebRTC, BLE and Core Audio
Benefits
International work environment and work with global development teams
Excellent work conditions
Compensation package matching global standards. We offer great pay, perks, and benefits
Wellness benefit
Flexible work hours
Lunch at the office 3 x per week
