Senior Inside Sales Representative
2026-01-14
Senior Inside Sales Representative - New Customer Acquisition - Remote
Do you love selling high value innovative solutions?
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and winning new customers?
Join Akamai's Nordic Sales Team!
Our Nordic Sales Team is a dynamic, high-performing group delivering Akamai's industry-leading cloud and security solutions to customers across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland. As a hub for digital transformation, the Nordic region offers exciting opportunities to work with innovative businesses and make a real impact.
At Akamai, 90% of our sales leaders have grown their careers internally. If you're ambitious, customer-focused, and driven to win new business, we'd love to hear from you.
Own the hunt. Win new logos. Shape the future of digital experiences with Akamai
You will be a key driver of new business growth, focused exclusively on acquiring net-new customers across our target markets. This is a high-impact, high-energy hunter role where success is defined by your ability to identify, engage, and close new accounts in a fast-paced, technology-driven environment. You will own your territory, have the support of world-class teams, and the opportunity to make a tangible impact on how the internet works every day.
As a Senior Inside Sales Representative, you will be responsible for:
Prospect, qualify, and acquire new customers through outbound outreach, networking, and targeted campaigns.
Develop and execute territory or vertical-specific strategies to exceed quarterly and annual sales targets.
Manage and forecast pipeline accurately using CRM tools (Salesforce.com).
Collaborate closely with Marketing, Solution Engineers and Product Experts to craft tailored customer solutions.
Act as a trusted advisor to prospects, ensuring a world-class experience that reflects Akamai's standards of excellence.
Do what you love
To be successful in this role, you will bring:
5+ years of inside sales or business development experience, with a proven record of new logo acquisition in B2B technology, SaaS, or cybersecurity.
A hunter mentality. Relentless in pursuing new business and motivated by exceeding ambitious goals.
A strong record of quota achievement and sales performance.
Exceptional communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills across phone, email, and social channels.
Fluency in English and proficiency in Swedish, with the ability to communicate effectively with customers across the Nordic region.
Strong problem-solving abilities, a professional, customer-first mindset and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced results-driven environment.
Experience with Pipeline management and accurate forecasting.
