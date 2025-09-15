Senior Infrastructure Engineer to a Leading Checkout Solutions Start-Up!
Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eeze Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Täby
, Nyköping
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Our client are a leading provider of digital checkout solutions, enabling seamless and secure transactions for businesses worldwide. With a strong presence in the Nordic region, they serve over 24,000 merchants across more than 170 countries. Their platform is designed to optimize conversion rates, streamline payment processes, and enhance user experience. Our client are on a mission to redefine digital payments and empower businesses to grow with innovative, scalable solutions.
About the roleAs a Backend Developer, you will be a key player in a cross-functional, agile team. You will have the opportunity to solve advanced technical and business challenges alongside skilled colleagues. Your code will impact millions of users and thousands of businesses worldwide.
What you will do Build and manage AWS infrastructure with Terraform.
Operate Kubernetes clusters and containerized workloads.
Oversee networking, routing, load balancing, and DNS.
Monitor systems with Datadog and drive automation.
Optimize PostgreSQL databases and support Kafka-based architectures.
Collaborate with developers to ensure scalable, reliable infrastructure.
Our client are looking for someone who has Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
Strong hands-on experience with AWS core services (EC2, CloudFront, RDS, S3).
Expertise in Kubernetes and Infrastructure as Code (Terraform).
Solid knowledge of networking fundamentals.
Experience with observability platforms (Datadog or similar).
Strong PostgreSQL skills in schema design and query optimization.
Familiarity with Kafka and event-driven systems.
Programming skills in Java (Spring Boot).
Proficient in Git for version control.
We believe you'll thrive in this role if you have Passion for building reliable, automated, secure infrastructure.
Experience with high-availability, mission-critical systems.
Ability to solve complex scaling and performance issues.
A track record of reducing toil through automation.
Strong communication and documentation skills.
What they offer A competitive benefits package to support your well-being and financial security.
Generous pension plan and comprehensive health insurance.
A wellness allowance of 3,000 SEK per year.
Extra days off during major holidays.
Continuous development opportunities and professional growth support.
30 days vacation.
Breakfast every day.
A culture where you can grow
With them, you won't just be another face in the crowd. Our client uplifts each other and celebrate success together. Our client knows that the road to success isn't always straight, but by trying, failing, and learning, they grow together.
ApplicationOur client welcomes applicants from all backgrounds. Submit your application via our recruitment system, and we'll keep you updated throughout the process. Location: Stocholm (4 days in office) Start: ASAP
Does this sound like the role for you? Apply today! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eeze Consulting AB
(org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/ Arbetsplats
Eeze Kontakt
Hassan Hossein hassan@eeze.nu Jobbnummer
9509860