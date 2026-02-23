Senior Infrastructure Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-02-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced Linux System Administrator with a strong platform engineering mindset to design, build, and maintain a GPU-accelerated Remote Desktop (VDI) environment. The platform enables high-performance graphical remote sessions used for pre- and post-processing of HPC workloads, including simulation, visualization, and rendering. You will work with Rocky Linux/RHEL, X11 and Xfce4, and technologies such as NICE DCV, EF Portal (EnginFrame), and SLURM to deliver a stable, secure, and scalable solution.
Job DescriptionDesign, deploy, and operate a Linux-based GPU-enabled Remote Desktop environment (Rocky Linux/RHEL, X11, Xfce4, NICE DCV, EnginFrame, SLURM).
Build automation and Infrastructure-as-Code to enable consistent, repeatable deployments (primarily Ansible).
Drive security, scalability, performance, and long-term maintainability of the platform.
Collaborate closely with HPC and infrastructure engineering teams to align platform needs and improvements.
Create and maintain documentation for architecture, configuration, deployment workflows, and operational routines.
RequirementsSolid experience as a Linux System Administrator, ideally with Rocky Linux or RHEL.
Strong automation and Infrastructure-as-Code skills (Ansible or similar tools).
Strong scripting skills, primarily Bash.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, GitLab).
Understanding of X11, desktop environments (Xfce4, GNOME), and remote rendering/display protocols.
Good knowledge of networking, security, and monitoring/observability tools (Prometheus-based preferred).
Ability to design scalable and maintainable systems with an architectural perspective.
Ability to work independently and take ownership of complex environments.
Nice to haveExperience with HPC environments and SLURM workload manager.
Experience with NICE DCV, EnginFrame (EF Portal), Open OnDemand, or similar remote visualization platforms.
Familiarity with container technologies (Docker, Podman).
Experience with monitoring/observability tooling.
Python scripting experience.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7279434-1857079". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9758794