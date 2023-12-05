Senior Infrastructure Engineer
2023-12-05
We are looking for a Senior Infrastructure Engineer. This is a Permanent Recruitment for our client, Polygon.
ABOUT OUR CLIENT:
Polygon is a major worldwide player in property damage control, providing solutions to prevent, control, and mitigate all kinds of property damage. To do this, they are using advanced technologies like acoustic listening, thermal cameras, and tracer gas which help them to identify a problem with minimum damage. The basis for their success is their 7000+ committed employees, guided by a strong corporate culture. They see themselves as the new generation of Property Damage Control specialists - determined to drive industry transformation. Their values are- Integrity, Excellence, and Empathy.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
In this position, you will lead in establishing a new central role. You will oversee the infrastructure that supports both external and internal connections to all corporate systems within our organization. We place great importance on delivering high-quality infrastructure services. As our company is experiencing rapid growth with an increasing demand for robust infrastructure solutions, there 's a pressing need to bolster our team. Within the Infrastructure Engineer role, responsibilities encompass ensuring system resilience, scaling solutions, and adapting to new business requirements. As this is a newly defined role, it presents a unique opportunity to grow and shape the position in your own direction.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
You will be a part of the Core IT team in Group IT, where they have a high drive and motivation to support and evolve our business. As an Infrastructure Engineer, you will be collaborating with our business to establish a resilient and dependable infrastructure that supports our operational requirements.
The role also includes the planning, design, and execution of essential infrastructure components to guarantee the seamless and efficient operation of our technical system.
* Collaboration and Innovation: In your role, you will engage in collaborative efforts with our business teams, vendors, and stakeholders. Together, we will craft a resilient and highly dependable infrastructure
* Strategic Planning: Your responsibilities go beyond technology; you will play a key role in shaping our IT strategies. By developing and executing plans that align with regional and group objectives, you will set the course for our technological journey.
* Reliability: Your oversight will extend to our IT infrastructure, guaranteeing its security and unwavering dependability.
* Azure Architect: As the mastermind behind our Azure enhancements, you will be responsible for designing and expanding additions that propel us towards a dynamic and innovative future.
* Execution and Implementation: You will lead the way in installations and configurations, including operating systems and software, ensuring seamless implementation.
* Troubleshooting: As the chief troubleshooter, you will expertly manage IT systems and hardware, ensuring uninterrupted, flawless performance.
* Service Excellence: Your role transcends technology; it 's about delivering exceptional service.
* Supporting: You 're not alone performer; you will be a valued member of our team, offering vital support to our organization by installing new network hardware, setting up fresh equipment, and much more.
* Security: As part of your role, you will implement robust security measures and uphold compliance with industry standards and organizational policies.
* Optimal Performance: The show must go on, and you will play a crucial role in ensuring that our networks and servers are consistently updated, well-maintained, and always operating at peak efficiency.
CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS:
* Experience in Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure administration.
* Experience in managing Entra ID (Azure Active Directory).
* Microsoft Windows Server and Services (Active Directory, GPO, 2016, DNS, DHCP, File & Print)
* Experience in managing server infrastructure and virtualization.
* Basic understanding in Microsoft 365 and Intune
* Basic understanding in Microsoft PowerShell and automation.
* Monitoring and service performance analysis.
* Basic understanding of security best practices (permissions, vulnerabilities, hardening. etc.)
* Preferably +5 years of experience in bullets above.
OTHER:
* Take accountability, drive initiatives, and ownership of work tasks.
* Analytical skills and attention to detail.
* Excellent in communication and English-skills - verbally and written.
GOOD TO HAVE:
* Experience of infrastructure as code (Terraform Hashicorp)
* Experience in GitHub
* Experience in Azure Dev Ops
* Professional certifications within Key Microsoft, Cloud, and Security Platforms or equivalent
* Understanding in Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) or equivalent.
* Experience in network administration.
