Senior Information Security Analyst Risk Management
Philip Morris AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-03-07
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on smoke-free products with the power to improve the lives of a billion smokers worldwide.
With huge change, comes huge opportunity. So, wherever you join us, you'll enjoy the freedom to dream up and deliver better, brighter solutions and the space to move your career forward in endlessly different directions.
IT at PMI
PMI's journey to a smoke-free future implies a shift from a tobacco manufacturer to a science and technology-based consumer facing organization.
Such a shift creates an abundance of unique and progressive IT projects to match all levels of skills and ambitions. You'll feel like you're working in a start-up - with the freedom to shape and define the future of digital, but with the support and scope of a vast global business. You'll get a chance to work with pioneering technologies (e.g., Cloud, APIs, AI) as well as management practices (e.g., Agile, Design Thinking, Product Management). Our environment is fast-paced and highly collaborative. If you want the freedom to find new ways to connect with consumers, there's no better place to progress your career.
Joining Information Security
Running at the forefront of PMI's Digital Transformation, Information Security offers guidance, solutions and advisory all across PMI, supporting our secure journey towards a smoke-free future.
Our scope ranges from security assessments, architecture, governance and risk advisory, through resilience, cyber threat intelligence and incident response, to supporting PMI Functions, Markets, and Platforms (e.g. Finance, People & Culture, Operations, Consumer or Product) and building an organizational security culture.
What's the purpose of this role?
The purpose of the Senior InfoSec Senior Analyst Risk Management role is to support the InfoSec Risk Management team in the design, development, and enhancement of the enterprise IT risk management framework, closely aligned with internationally recognized risk management frameworks, and to cultivate a more risk aware culture in the IT organization.
As we progress on our business transformation journey, the Senior InfoSec Analyst Risk Management will help drive the adoption of risk-based decision making to facilitate our IT transformation. You will also actively support in the definition and monitoring of the enterprise risk management framework with other risk assurance functions.
Your day-to-day
• Support the InfoSec Risk Management team in driving the strategy, design, adoption, and governance of risk management subject areas within IT worldwide operations and champion a risk balanced entrepreneurship within the IT organization.
• Support the communication, engagement, and escalation strategies with all internal customers & service partners to ensure alignment of operational plans and activities with enterprise IT risk management.
• Support the design and implementation of continuous governance of IT risk management standards and processes necessary for PMI to meet its current and future information security and risk management needs as defined either by regulatory requirements or consumer expectations.
• Provide support for delivering continuous guidance and advisory services to the worldwide IT organization to facilitate alignment to all PMI policies and guidelines on IT risk management.
• Support training and awareness sessions on IT risk management and related tooling and processes to the worldwide IT organization.
Who are you?
• Experienced in risk management and keen to support the development of a strong risk aware culture in the IT organization.
• At least 3 years of relevant experience, ideally in a multinational company
• Familiarity with continuous monitoring of IT risk posture.
• Proficiency in English is required
What is needed to succeed in this Role?
• Proactive in providing support to the Risk Management team in the delivery of Risk Management services to the IT organization and the wider business related to IT risk identification, assessment, and treatment, including the design of new processes and systems that meet professional risk management standards.
• Willingness to further enhance knowledge and understanding of the organization's policies and procedures and risk management industry standards to drive the continuous evolution of the enterprise IT risk management framework.
• Support the Risk Management team in improving organizational adoption of a risk-based decision-making culture to accelerate our business transformation, while handling risk and meeting regulatory compliance requirements as a part of a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) framework.
What's in it for you?
There are many IT Organizations out there, so why should you join ours?
We believe PMI IT's true strength is fueled by our people, and that our success depends on them coming to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. We are a people first organization, committed to providing you with first-class employee journey.
Here's a glimpse of what's in it for you upon joining us:
• Work-life balance: Wellbeing comes first. We offer a fantastic office environment and hybrid working options to ensure you have the best work-life balance possible.
• Learning & Development: Your growth is a priority. Our robust and varied learning & development ecosystem will help you strengthen your technical skills and enhance your soft skills and intuition for business. The capabilities you will acquire with us will support your life-time employability within IT, PMI, and beyond.
• Inclusion & Diversity: Our differences - much more than our similarities - generate the innovation we are looking for. We aspire to build a diverse and inclusive organization to access the breadth and depth of thinking and sensitivity necessary to thrive.
Every single IT colleague is part of our Transformation journey. Join us and pursue your ambitions - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress. If this offer resonates with you, we look forward to receiving your application and getting to know you.
