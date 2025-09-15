Senior ICT Security Engineer
2025-09-15
About the Assignment
We are supporting our client in finding a senior ICT Security Consultant to join their agile infrastructure team. The assignment involves full responsibility for managing, maintaining, and developing network and security operations, ensuring secure and reliable services across a global environment.
Key Responsibilities Manage and support NW 2.0 sites and deliver IP packet services (switches, routers, firewalls).
Operate and maintain DDI infrastructure, NTP, and E2C POD builds, expansions, and decommissioning.
Oversee software and hardware life cycle management, capacity management, and change management.
Contribute to infrastructure and network design, as well as service architecture development.
Handle incident management, including on-call duty and "Follow the Sun" operations.
Execute security policy provisioning in firewalls and proxy services across environments.
Automate manual operational tasks (e.g., BGP Flow Spec).
Support analytics, monitoring, and assurance validation to maintain clean and secure configurations.
Drive firewall optimization, policy clean-up, and service improvements.
Required Competencies Strong networking and IT expertise (protocols, hardware, software).
Proven cybersecurity knowledge: firewalls, encryption, best practices.
Hands-on troubleshooting and technical problem-solving skills.
Experience with network monitoring and bandwidth management.
Knowledge of cloud technologies (OpenStack, VMware, Kubernetes).
Programming and development skills (Python, REST APIs, JSON, Perl, Git/Gerrit, GitLab).
Familiarity with Windows, Linux, and Unix operating systems.
Experience in capacity planning, documentation, and compliance.
Strong communication skills for tenant and stakeholder support.
Knowledge of QoS policies and willingness to continuously learn new technologies.
Requirements
Language: English
Technical skills: Automation & scripting, OpenStack, Network Infrastructure
Assignment period: 01 Oct 2025 - 31 Mar 2026 Location: Stockholm (on-site, 0% remote)
