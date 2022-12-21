Senior Human Factors & Ergonomics Engineer
2022-12-21
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
We are seeking a Senior Human Factors & Ergonomics Engineer to help us design and develop the aircraft and its installed systems. As an electric aircraft, there may be new and novel crew interfaces and man-machine interaction compared to traditional aircraft, which in some cases may require an innovative approach to the design and certification.
This will be a broad role covering design support, analysis, test and compliance finding. In this role, you will provide specialist support to all other engineering groups including systems and structures.
You will report to the Head of Central Engineering Functions & Integration.
Qualifications & Experience
-
Graduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical similar discipline, or equivalent experience.
-
Minimum 10 years experience within an aerospace OEM company environment, including the conceptual and preliminary design phase.
-
Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
-
Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization, or international equivalent.
-
Direct experience with Aircraft human factors engineering & ergonomic design requirements engineering, within an approved design organization
-
Detailed knowledge of crew ergonomic & safety design standards for the required range of anthropometric models, including HIC, view, ingress, egress, and crew reach.
-
Knowledge of systems & safety engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
-
Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
-
Eagerness to work with others.
-
Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.
The ideal candidate would have
-
Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.
-
Proficiency coordinating activities of engineers internally and in partner supplier companies.
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Ersättning
