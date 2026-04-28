Senior HR Business Partner
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a key HR role in an international organization within the automotive industry that is continuing to develop and transform. In this assignment, you will combine strategic HR partnership with hands-on delivery, supporting leaders and employees in a structured, transparent, and people-centric way.
A central part of the role is to help strengthen leadership capability through coaching. You will support the design, implementation, and delivery of a coaching program as an HR-led initiative, with the goal of embedding a coaching culture across the organization. You will also work closely with business leaders to align HR priorities with business needs and contribute to a high-performing and engaged workforce.
There is potential for the assignment to develop into a permanent role. This is a great opportunity if you want to shape leadership, culture, and HR effectiveness in a business where your contribution will be highly visible.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and execute core HR processes such as performance management, talent reviews, succession planning, and employee development.
You will partner with business leaders on organizational design, workforce planning, team performance, and engagement.
You will act as a trusted advisor to managers, helping them navigate complex people-related situations with clarity and confidence.
You will support the design, implementation, and delivery of coaching initiatives, frameworks, or programs that strengthen leadership capability.
You will use HR data and analytics to generate insights that support strategic decisions and improve HR effectiveness.
You will contribute to the ongoing development of the HR function to increase impact, structure, and business value.
RequirementsMinimum of 8-10 years of broad HR experience.
Demonstrated experience in general HR Business Partner responsibilities.
Strong experience in coaching and leadership development.
Experience supporting the design, implementation, and delivery of coaching initiatives, frameworks, or programs.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Psychology, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Proficient in English.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7652269-1972126". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9881185