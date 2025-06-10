Senior HR Business Partner
2025-06-10
We are looking for a Senior HR Business Partner for a company in Västerås. Start ASAP, 9 months contract to begin with.
Description
In this role you will act as HRBP for several functions such as R&D, Quality, SCM and Finance supporting around 500 employees. You will be part of the management team for several functions.
You will be leading teams with a focus on operational planning and process development. Typically accountable for budget and policy recommendations and medium term planning. Typically managing through first line managers mainly in function area. Focus balances leadership and subject matter expertise.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 9 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Västerås.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
