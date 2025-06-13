Senior Hardware Engineer
2025-06-13
We seek a Senior Hardware Engineer to join a global company in Västerås, Sweden.
This is a full-time consultant position, starting August 1st, 2025. It 's a six-month contract with the possibility of being extended.
The position is on-site. Some periods remote up to 50%.
The tasks
Hardware Engineering consists of the development, introduction, and application of electronics or mechanical hardware to respond to customer requirements in a cost-effective manner using established engineering principles and standards. Conduct or coordinate complex analyses, and advanced technical studies and develop recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations as well as potential legal and other agency requirements.
Required background
• More than 6 years of work experience within the relevant field and a Bachelor's or Master's degree
• Working command of the English language
• Proficient in Altium design and also experienced in PCB layout.
• Proficient in electronics design.
• Experienced in power electronics and thermal management.
• Experienced in the integration of electronics in mechanical enclosures with forced convection.
• Project leadership skills for leading a technical sub-project in an international agile environment.
Meritorious background
• Experience with Ansys CFD simulations.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
