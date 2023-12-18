Senior Hardware Engineer
Sigma Connectivity WSI AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Connectivity WSI AB i Stockholm
Be our next Senior Hardware Engineer
Sigma Connectivity is a global design house developing products for leading international brands in many industries including traditional industry, telecom, automotive, logistics, and more.
We have more than 500 highly experienced employees using our foundation from connectivity in the fast-paced electronics industry. WSI, our business unit, located in Kista (Stockholm) resides with two business areas:
WSI Engineering
Here our colleagues are onsite consultants delivering great value to our customers directly on prem.
WSI TechHouse
Here our colleagues work inhouse on client assigned projects.
WSI Engineering & WSI TechHouse complement each other, offering a broader range of solutions to our customers.
WSI Engineering now continues to grow with onsite consultants, together forming an exciting journey ahead. Interested? Then, join us!
We are now looking for you, who would love to be employed as Senior Hardware Engineer at WSI Engineering. This to carry out the assignment of leading the hardware development of battery systems used in various industries.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
What you would do:
• Oversee the hardware development of the battery management system throughout its product lifecycle including:
• Design concept and prototyping
• Formulating development plan
• Defining system and component requirements
• Architecture design, circuit design, validation, production, service, maintenance, and end of life
• Work closely with cross functional teams consisting of program managers, systems engineers, software engineers, supply chain, manufacturing, aftermarket engineers, etc.
• Implement cost effective and manufacturable design, working closely with supply chain and suppliers
• Create electronics schematics and PCB layout
• Plan and document hardware specific validation tests and results
• Perform value engineering of the hardware and implement cost effective designs
Profile
• Master's or Bachelor's degree in electronics engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering or similar.
• At least five years (seven years for Bachelor's degree holder) of professional experience in electronics design.
• Experience in battery management system design and verification is a plus.
• Near fluent proficiency in English.
• Accountable and responsible for all decisions.
• Able to work in large, multicultural teams.
• Loves challenges and is passionate
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
We appreciate that different individuals have unique personalities and contribute with different aspects. Crucial at WSI Engineering is that you feel comfortable in contact with the client and with work on diverse sites and new environments. We value an open-mindset and persons who love customer contact, as well as teamwork and a high pace environment, where variety through different assignments is reality.
We are true to our slogan "You will never work alone", and the ability to work smoothly in teams with colleagues, customers, suppliers, and other contacts is thus very important.
We offer
Sigma Connectivity WSI is a unique consultant company offering:
• Access to cutting-edge technology through our close cooperation with platform vendors and 3rd party companies.
• A culture based on sharing experiences and knowledge. We will encourage you to develop and grow your competence and skills with new challenges.
• Many great colleagues, passionate about all the cool devices we build, all being inventors committed to having fun while getting things done.
• An environment with hardware and software knowledge as well as all the equipment to build and test complete products in-house.
• Team activities with WSI colleagues, a yearly event with all team members of Sigma Connectivity.
• An including culture, where we support each other. By joining the Sigma Connectivity WSI family you will indeed never be alone! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-18
E-post: Emilie.Garcia@wsisweden.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Connectivity WSI AB
(org.nr 556631-6609)
Kistagången 20b, 4tr (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
8337849