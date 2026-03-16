Senior Group Technical Architect
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
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HCLTech Sweden AB is seeking a Senior Group Technical Architect to lead the strategic design and technical governance of enterprise Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. This is a business-critical leadership role responsible for the "Digital Thread" strategy, ensuring that engineering product data and processes are seamlessly integrated across global product development organizations.
The architect will act as the primary technical authority for the Siemens Teamcenter ecosystem, driving architectural excellence, system stability, and digital engineering transformation for large-scale, multinational engineering & manufacturing operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Architecture & Roadmap: Define and maintain the long-term enterprise architecture for the Teamcenter-based PLM platform, ensuring alignment with global engineering business goals.
Technical Governance & Design: Lead the architectural design of complex system enhancements, Active Workspace configurations, and BMIDE data model optimizations.
Global Systems Integration: Design and govern mission-critical integrations between PLM and downstream enterprise systems, including SAP ERP, advanced CAD suites (NX/Catia), and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).
Performance & Scalability: Engineering and validating high-performance system topologies to support thousands of concurrent global users, ensuring 24/7 stability and scalability.
Impact Analysis & Risk Mitigation: Perform rigorous architectural reviews and multi-layer impact analyses for system upgrades and global deployments to prevent production downtime.
Cross-Functional Leadership: Provide technical steering for international delivery teams, ensuring all technical solutions adhere to Swedish and International enterprise standards and quality protocols.
Digital Transformation: Identify and execute opportunities for platform modernization, including cloud transition strategies and automated engineering change management (ECM).
Required Qualifications & Competencies:
Education: Minimum of a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, or a highly related technical field.
Industry Experience: A minimum of 15 years of progressive experience in enterprise IT, with at least 10 years specifically focused on architecting and deploying Siemens Teamcenter PLM solutions.
Technical Mastery: Deep expertise in Teamcenter 2-tier/4-tier architecture, ITK/RAC/SOA customization, Active Workspace, Configuration and Teamcenter Security Services.
Leadership: Proven track record of leading technical strategy for distributed global engineering organizations and managing high-stakes stakeholder relationships.
Analytical Prowess: Advanced capability in solving complex architectural bottlenecks and designing resilient system frameworks.
Language: Full professional proficiency in English is mandatory. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Sveavägen 21 4TR (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9800941