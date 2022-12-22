Senior Group Accountant to Camurus in Lund
Ogunsen AB (publ) / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Lund Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Lund
2022-12-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ogunsen AB (publ) i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige
Camurus is a Swedish research-based pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and long-acting medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions, including opioid dependence, pain, cancer and endocrine disorders. New drug products are based on our proprietary FluidCrystal ® drug delivery technologies with the purpose to deliver improved quality of life, treatment outcomes and resource utilization. The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "CAMX".
At Camurus you will get the opportunity to work with committed colleagues in a team with good atmosphere, where the employees support and care for each other. Camurus is an innovative company that is currently expanding and establishing in new markets. For more information, visit camurus.com.
Senior Group Accountant
Camurus is now recruiting a Senior Group Accountant to its head office in Lund. In this role you will have the responsibility for the accounting of the parent company covering areas such as general accounting, tax, group consolidation and monthly, quarterly and year-end processes and reporting. Certain services such as payroll, tax, audit, legal support is provided by global or local partners. You will be reporting to the Group Accounting, Tax and Reporting Director and the position is based at company headquarters in Lund.
Responsibilities and key tasks:
• Manage the daily operations of the accounting activities
• Monitoring and analyzing accounting data and produce financial reports
• General accounting (payments, VAT, accruals, depreciations, intercompany transactions, inventory reconciliation, leases, hedging contracts, employee benefit programs, group entries)
• Preparation and filing of returns regarding social security contribution, wage tax, VAT and EC sales to relevant authorities
• Monthly, quarterly and year-end processes and reporting
• Support in establishing and applying proper accounting methods, policies and principles
• Responsible for coordination of audits
• Participate in setting up, monitoring and revisions of transfer pricing model
Professional experience and qualifications
You should have a university degree in accounting and at least 3-5 years of experience in a similar role, preferably at group level in an international or listed company. You have a very good knowledge of accounting and an understanding of group consolidation and IFRS accounting principles. You must be fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English.
The working environment at Camurus is positive, international and dynamic and requires you to be a curious, resilient and motivated person with great communication and collaboration skills. Structure and attention to details is natural for you as well as the ability to prioritize, lead projects and make your deadlines.
Application and contact information
For further information about this position and the recruitment process, please contact Magnus Mellborg, Recruitment Consultant at SJR at 0766-471618.
As selections and interviews are made on an ongoing basis, please send your application in English as soon as possible. The corporate language is English, and we are unable to review applications made in other languages.
SJR use psychological and skills-based tests as part of the selection process to ensure an open-minded and fair recruitment process.
Keep in mind that your application should not contain sensitive personal information, such as information about health, religious or philosophical beliefs, political opinions or trade union affiliation.
In the event that the position applied for entails financial responsibility a credit report and background check will be carried out regarding the final candidate.
For information on how we process your personal data, see our Integritetspolicy (https://sjr.se/integritetspolicy/)
Titel: Senior Group Accountant Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ogunsen AB (publ)
(org.nr 556443-2929), http://www.sjr.se/ Arbetsplats
SJR Kontakt
Magnus Mellborg magnus.mellborg@sjr.se +46 766 47 16 18 Jobbnummer
7288612