Senior GC Developer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy working in a dynamic and evolving environment where your ideas matter and your expertise helps create real value for people? At Swedbank, we believe in building solutions that make everyday life easier and more secure for our customers — and we want you to be part of that journey.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Develop, test, analyze and manage systems/applications for Swedbank's Contact Center plattform
Work together with other developers and agile teams to make sure we deliver the best solution for our customer center
Opportunity to shape innovative customer experience solutions.
To work in a collaborative, forward-thinking, and supportive work environment.
Professional growth.
What is needed in this role:
Core Genesys Cloud Skills
Genesys Cloud Architect: Designing inbound/outbound call, email, and message flows, including reusable tasks and secure flows.
Data Actions & Integrations: Building and troubleshooting data actions that connect to RESTful Spring Boot services.
Genesys SDKs & APIs: Experience with the Platform API, Notifications API (WebSockets), and Analytics API.
Scripting: Creating dynamic Agent Scripts integrated with the Genesys Cloud Embeddable Framework.
Web Messaging & Digital: Implementing Web Messaging (v3) with custom deployment and journey tracking.
Outbound Campaigns: Configuring Predictive, Power, and Agentless dialing modes.
Security (OAuth): Implementing secure authentication flows (Authorization Code, Client Credentials, PKCE).
Minimum 3+ years of relevant education (Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or similar).
At least 3+ years of experience in the IT industry, ideally within software development, integrations, or cloud-based platforms.
Key Responsibilities:
Build and maintain intelligent, customer‐friendly IVR and routing flows.
Collaborate closely with Java/Spring Boot teams on integrations and data models.
Use CX as Code (Terraform provider for Genesys Cloud) to manage configuration across Dev, UAT, and Production environments.
Analyze and optimize performance, including API rate limits and notifications.
Support teams embedding Genesys widgets into our custom Angular agent desktop.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Elin Glans, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.09.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Elin Glans, +46 722496974
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-MA1
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27396-19247". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
10002648