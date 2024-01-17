Senior Gameplay Programmer
Being a studio with big ambitions to deliver experiences often crafted by bigger teams requires innovative technology solutions. A central focus of the programming team at Fast Travel Games is crafting solutions allowing us to push our games further.
We're looking for a senior gameplay programmer to our Stockholm office that is passionate about high performing solutions and overcoming technical constraints to enable us to create magic. We believe you have shipped multiple games and thrive in teams of 20-30 people where you get to have a big impact.
Your role at Fast Travel Games:
If you want to create technology and games that shape the future of XR gaming then this is the right job for you. You will work closely with fellow programmers, game designers and artists to create technology and systems powering our games that make them feel rich and meaningful and look stunning starting on standalone devices scaling up to high-end PC.
As part of the studio you will not only enjoy a creative and collaborative environment, where your ideas will be every bit as valued as your programming expertise, you will also play a significant role in shaping and building the studio culture.
Your responsibilities will include:
Take an active part in game creation
Design, implement, and test game systems and features
Maintain and optimize new and existing game systems and features
Deliver high quality, high performing and well-structured code
Share knowledge and help colleagues. Sharing is caring!
Skills:
Excellent C++ knowledge
Experience with game engines such as Unreal, Frostbite, or Unity
5+ years professional game development experience
Multiplayer experience
High sense of quality and polish
Team player
Bonus Skills:
Experience with Unreal Engine 4 or 5
Professional cross platform experience (e.g. Android, iOS, Console, PC development)
Life at Fast Travel Games:
We believe that great things happen when working in small, autonomous creative teams that control the whole process - from idea to finished result. We value your free time and your need to refuel, relax and find inspiration - by playing games with your colleagues, being at home with your family or going to the gym or out for a run. We believe that what you do in your spare time is yours, including game related side projects.
