Senior Functional Safety Engineer/Leader
2024-10-21
About Baronit:
Shaping the Future with Brilliant Minds
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a passionate team of tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt to new opportunities. Our experts blend technical excellence, industry insight, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results across sectors such as Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Telecom, E-commerce, and more.
We are an IT consultancy company based in Gothenburg looking for a Senior Functional Safety Engineer/Leader to join our client's team.
In this position you will be involve in detail of safety design, requirement review and support teams to do FSC and TSC at system, SW and HW levels which might include the refinement of safety requirements on HW and SW and ensure bidirectional traceability.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
Active involvement in writing functional safety instruction and guidelines, providing templates.
Provide functional safety trainings for different safety activities including impact analysis, HARA, safety analysis on SW and HW part.
Planning and scorekeeping of safety test activities (Safety plan) depending on the scope of each specific vehicle project
Drive the development of functional and technical safety concepts within the function, system, subsystem, software, and hardware
Lead functional safety engineering activities for product development teams and develop technical work products.
Co-developing Impact analysis and making recommendations for inclusion of accurate safety criteria in system design and procedures to control or eliminate hazards.
Develop technical work products specific for functional safety requirements, e.g. item definition, criticality analyses, other safety analyses, and test coverage analysis for safety requirements
Support the implementation of functional and technical safety requirements in all parts of the vehicle system design
Develop verification and validation strategies within the subsystems, software, and hardware, e.g. hazard and risk assessment (HARA), FTAs, FMEAs, functional safety concept & technical safety concept (for systems with safety goals or ASIL classified requirements)
Develop and integrate Functional Safety standards and industry common practices into corporate processes according to ISO 26262.
Ensure technical specifications and other work products are prepared, and stored correctly, and revisions are managed and released in timely manner
Ensure that safety plan activities meet program timing.
Align safety related topics with suppliers and customers.
Here's what we're looking for in an ideal candidate:
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Applied Physics, Mechatronic Engineering
Knowledge of functional safety activities and deliveries according to ISO 26262
Documented experience of working with:
Safety Analyses at HW and SW levels including HW/SW
FMEA & FTA, Performing DFA, analysis of freedom of Interferences
Specification of the hardware-software interface (HSI)
SW/HW Architecture
HW schematics, BOM list and HW Metrics (ASIL C/D)
Software development (model-based, MATLAB) and ISO 26262 is essential
MATLAB/Simulink modelling for Functional/System concept models
Functional and technical safety concept for automotive industry within domains with ASIL ?B
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Excellent communication skills Så ansöker du
