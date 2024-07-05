Senior fullstack developer
Vertiseit is a leading Digital In-store company offering the In-store Experience Management (IXM) SaaS platforms Grassfish and Dise. The company has around +150 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Germany and UK. Since 2019, Vertiseit is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Vertiseit is on an exciting journey to build a joint product backend for both Grassfish and Dise, and are now looking for a Senior fullstack developer.
In this role you will have the opportunity tobe part of the team building the foundation that our products will rely on for many years to come.
Your profile At Vertiseit we are always moving forward. We believe that the person we are looking for is curious, wants to push new ideas and eager to join our journey in becoming the global number one within Digital In-store.
We are looking for a senior fullstack developer to strengthen the team and join us in building our new joint product backend for the Vertiseit Group. We believe the right person has experience from working with .NET in a cloud native microservice architecture. It is also beneficial if you have been part of building products from scratch.
Perks
Health initiatives and wellness allowance
Competent colleagues
Internal career opportunities
The position is full-time and located to the office in Varberg.We recruit on an ongoing basis, last day of application is 30/9 2024 If you have any questions you are welcome to contact: Lisa Spjut, Product Owner, lisa.spjut@vertiseit.com
We believe in people. Our company culture is our most important asset and is based on our core values - think like a customer, make it simple, dare to challenge and trust in diversity. They guide us in everything we do - from the decisions we make to how we interact with each other and our customers. Ersättning
