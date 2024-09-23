Senior Full-Stack Developer
2024-09-23
Xensam: SAM DisruptersXensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
Join our dynamic team as we develop the next generation Software Asset Management platform. We are a forward-thinking company that values innovation, collaboration, and a passion for technology. Our team is committed to delivering high-quality software solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.
About the roleWe are seeking a Senior Full-Stack Developer that will mostly focuson Frontendwith expertise in React and Node.js. The ideal candidate will also have some experience with PostgreSQL and a strong desire to write maintainable and efficient code. This role requires a self-sufficient, driven individual who takes pride in their work and is eager to help other team members when needed. A positive attitude and passion for coding are essential.
Responsibilities
Develop and Implement: Design and build user interface components using React.js and Node.js, ensuring high performance and responsiveness.
Collaborate: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and database developers, to create seamless and engaging user experiences.
Optimize: Continuously improve application performance and scalability, utilizing best practices and modern technologies.
Mentor: Provide guidance and support to junior developers, fostering a collaborative and learning-focused environment.
Maintain Code Quality: Participate in code reviews, ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices.
Innovate: Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies, and proactively suggest improvements and new features.
Qualifications
5+ years of professional experience in full-stack/frontend development with React and Node.js. Also experience with modern development tools and environments, such as Docker, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud platforms.
Strong knowledge of JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, and popular React.js workflows, preferably Mobx.
Familiarity with PostgreSQL and experience integrating it into applications.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and debug complex issues.
Ability to work effectively in a team environment, with a willingness to share knowledge and support others.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and experience working in an Agile team.
Strong verbal and written communication skills in fluent English and Swedish.
What we offer
A dynamic role that focuses on "freedom under responsibility"
3 days in-office schedule (remote Mondays & Fridays)
A generous work culture with free access to beverages & snacks, gym, bi-weekly massages at the office, shuffleboard, and other games etc.
If sales targets are met, an annual destination trip awaits all employees
Work with a diverse group driven by ambition as well as having fun together with different activities
Great opportunity to influence your career development as well as the company's
Work with the latest technology in the fastest-growing SAM software in the market
At Xensam, our core values define our workplace atmosphere:
REBELLIOUS We foster a rebellious spirit, promoting freedom within responsibilities and encouraging initiative.
HUMANE Our team promotes a caring, inclusive environment where diversity is valued, and individuals are respected and empowered to be themselves.
HARMONIOUS We prioritize harmony, valuing work-life balance, and creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and caring workplace. If you're a team player eager to grow professionally, APPLY now! Ersättning
Xensam AB
https://www.xensam.com/
Xensam
