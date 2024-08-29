Senior Full Stack Engineer
2024-08-29
At Doktor.se, we are redefining the Swedish healthcare system by making it more accessible, convenient, and efficient-without compromising on quality and safety. Our unique hybrid model, combining physical health centers with cutting-edge digital solutions, has driven us to become the largest digital healthcare provider in Sweden, with millions of registered users and consultations every year. We're also proud to be the most popular digital healthcare employer in the country.
The Role
As a Senior Full Stack Engineer at Doktor.se, you'll be a key player in one of our empowered product teams, where you will have the autonomy and responsibility to shape the products you work on. Our teams are given the ownership to drive initiatives from ideation to deployment, with the freedom to make decisions that best serve our users. In this role, you'll collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and other engineers to deliver innovative solutions that directly impact the healthcare experience for millions of people.
What You'll Do
End-to-End Development: Lead the design, development, and deployment of full-stack applications, working closely with product managers, designers, and other engineers.
Front-End Excellence: Develop responsive and user-centric interfaces using React, Redux and similar frameworks.
Back-End Mastery: Build and maintain RESTful APIs using Node.js, with a focus on performance, scalability, and security.
Enhance CI/CD Pipelines: Maintain and optimize our CI/CD pipelines, ensuring seamless integration and deployment of code across development, staging, and production environments
Full Stack Collaboration: Work across the stack, integrating front-end and back-end systems, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver complete solutions.
Architectural Leadership: Take ownership of architectural decisions, ensuring that our applications are built using best practices and modern technologies.
Mentorship: Guide and mentor other engineers, sharing your expertise in JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js, and fostering a culture of continuous learning.
Our Tech Stack Front-End: React, Redux, Next.js
Back-End: Nest.js, Node.js, TypeScript, JavaScript
Database: PostgreSQL
DevOps: SQS, Terraform, CDK and AWS services
We also have some legacy systems in Python. Experience with all these technologies is ideal, but we place a higher value on your ability to learn and adapt, as well as your commitment to delivering high-quality software.
What You Bring
Experience: Several years of experience as a Full Stack Engineer, with a strong portfolio showcasing your work on both front-end and back-end projects.
Technical Leadership: Expertise in modern JavaScript frameworks and libraries, with a deep understanding of React, Redux, and Node.js. Experience with TypeScript, Next.js, and PostgreSQL is highly desirable.
Problem-Solving: You have a proven ability to identify issues and propose solutions, taking into account both the technical and business implications.
Collaboration: Strong communication skills and a team-oriented mindset, with experience working in agile environments.
Curiosity and Growth: A commitment to continuous learning and personal development, as well as a desire to mentor and support the growth of others.
Passion for Healthcare: Experience in or a strong interest in the healthcare industry, especially within the Swedish healthcare system, is a significant plus.
Languages: While we speak English within the Tech department, being able to communicate with people outside of Tech in Swedish is a big bonus.
What We Offer Role: Full-time permanent employment until further notice,with an initial probation period.
Competitive Salary: Reflective of your skills and experience.
Generous Benefits: 30 days of paid vacation annually, ITP1 pension plan, wellness and educational allowances.
Work-Life Balance: Flexibility and remote work options to support your personal and professional life.
Great Work Environment: A supportive, collaborative team, a beautiful office at Sveavägen 63in central Stockholm, and the tools you need to succeed.We meet in the office at least 3 days per week.
Professional Growth: Opportunities to work on meaningful projects that impact millions, with a focus on your personal and professional development.
Application Process
Start Date: As soon as possible, with consideration of notice periods.
How to Apply: No need for a CV or cover letter-just share your LinkedIn profile and answer a few quick questions.
Screening: The recruitment process is ongoing, and if your profile aligns with our needs, we'll reach out promptly.
Background Check: Before employment, we require a criminal record extract and ID/passport verification.
Privacy: Due to GDPR, we do not accept email applications.
Agencies/Consultants:We kindly decline all recruitment agency solicitations and offers for consultants.
Join Us in Revolutionizing Healthcare!
With millions of registered users and a strong year-over-year growth trajectory, Doktor.se, along with our brands Doktor24 and Kollarna, is leading the way in digital and physical healthcare.
