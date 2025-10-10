Senior Frontend engineer to Quest Consulting!
2025-10-10
Service & Project:
Engage as a Frontend Developer, in an agile team.
Work includes feature development and bug fixing.
Technical maintenance, which includes producing suggestions on how/what to do and implementing these in accordance with team and architect decisions.
Work will include creating and maintaining documentation.
The team is international and fluency in both verbal and written English is necessary.
Must have knowledge of:
HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, responsive design
Web frameworks (preferably Vue)
Agile Software Development
Git
Docker
CI/CD
Single-page-applications
Data modelling
REST APIs
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Ersättning
