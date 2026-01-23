Senior Frontend Engineer to our Onlinebank team
2026-01-23
Resurs is looking for a Senior Frontend Engineer for its Onlinebank team. The team is responsible for consumer products, interaction experience, design framework, cross selling, and resolving customer pains. Its two main products are the onlinebank website and onlinebank app for iPhone and Android. The app is among the top 10 in Finance on the App Store.
Get an idea of the role
As a Senior Frontend Engineer at Resurs, there are many opportunities for professional development. Resurs invests in continuous learning, and our employees regularly take part in trainings such as AWS Classroom courses and leading developer conferences like Øredev and JFokus. Together with your manager, you will reflect on your experience, ambitions, and career goals to create a personalized development plan tailored to your professional growth.
This role will offer you to:
Get freedom under responsibility
Make a large impact on hundreds of thousands of customers using our products every single day
Make decisions
Drive projects end-to-end
Help us reach the first place for the app in Finance on the App Store
On a personal level
We believe you have this experience and interest:
Professional frontend experience in React with production services for both web and mobile apps
Enable product teams to take end-to-end responsibility
Takes initiative and ownership of solving complex problems and customer incidents
Can refine loosely defined problems where no one has a certain answer and create concrete action plans
Enjoy working across teams
Leadership attitude with experience mentoring junior team members
Can communicate with stakeholders and teams from other domains
Enjoy challenging the tech stack that we are using
In essence, you know the difference between implementing a ticket and delivering a solution. You can tell when a workshop is needed to resolve systematic issues in user behavior. You take the initiative to meet with product managers when requirements need clarification.
Nice to have
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and app release processes
Java backend knowledge
Fintech experience
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
