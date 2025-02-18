Senior Frontend Engineer
We are looking for a skilled and experienced Senior Frontend Engineer with expertise in modern micro-frontend architecture to join our dynamic development team. Your primary focus will be to collaborate with the product team towards efficient workflows, great quality code and contribute to best practices for our community of Frontend developers.
About our team
We are a cross functional team consisting of frontend engineers, backend engineers, UX, and product. We believe that curiosity helps us build deeper connections to our team members as well as to our products and the problems we are trying to solve. We are also strong believers in collaboration, taking an interest, and asking questions. If you value teamwork, open communication, and curiosity we'd love to get to know you better!
What you will do
Architecture Design: Design and develop the frontend architecture for large-scale web applications, considering scalability, performance, and maintainability. Define architectural patterns, frameworks, and libraries to be used in the development process.
Frontend Development: Hands-on development of frontend code using modern web technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, micro-frontends, and frameworks such as React, or Vue.js. Write clean, modular, and well-documented code that adheres to industry best practices and coding standards.
Performance Optimization: Identify and address performance bottlenecks and optimize frontend code for improved speed and responsiveness.
Collaboration and Communication: Collaborate effectively with designers, backend developers, and other stakeholders to understand business requirements, provide technical insights, and ensure smooth integration of frontend and backend components.
Testing and Quality Assurance: Implement and promote frontend testing strategies, including unit testing, integration testing, and end-to-end testing. Ensure high code quality through code reviews, automated testing, and continuous integration practices.
Deployment and release: Collaborate with DevOps and backend teams to ensure smooth deployment and release of frontend applications. Participate in the design and implementation of CI/CD pipelines to automate build, testing, and deployment processes.
Research and Innovation: Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in frontend technologies, frameworks, and tools. Evaluate and recommend new tools or methodologies that can improve frontend development processes and overall system performance.
Who you are
The ideal candidate is passionate about frontend development, has strong skills in JavaScript frameworks, can take ownership and drive projects & features to deliver the best experience to our customers.
Key ingredients to succeed in this role:
Extensive experience in frontend development, with proven experience in designing scalable and maintainable frontend architecture
In-depth knowledge of frontend technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks such as React, NextJS, Typescript
Familiarity with popular React libraries and frameworks such as Tanstack, Tailwind, CSS Storybook, React Hook Form.
Familiarity with backend technologies and the ability to collaborate effectively with backend engineers. Experience with Node.js is preferable.
Experience with frontend build tools, package managers, and version control systems (e.g. npm, Git).
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to influence and inspire a team.
Understanding of API integration best practices via REST/GraphQL, including handling authentication, pagination, and error handling.
Familiarity with design systems and UI component libraries.
What we offer
We believe in a healthy work-life balance meaning we encourage a hybrid set-up that puts emphasis on flexibility and autonomy. Your unique talents and skills are important to us, therefore we want you to thrive in your development and have the chance to grow within the organization in a way that resonates with your aspirations.
We offer the best of both worlds; the stability and security of an established company together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. As part of your journey, working alongside exceptional colleagues, we want to make sure to nurture your skills while you contribute to our collective success!
Application
