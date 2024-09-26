Senior Frontend Engineer
Job Description
Business Tech within H&M Brands is seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Frontend Engineer with expertise in modern micro-frontend architecture to join our dynamic development team. Your primary focus will be to collaborate with the product team towards efficient workflows, great quality code and contribute to best practices for our community of Frontend developers.
The ideal candidate is passionate about frontend development, has a strong skills in JavaScript frameworks, can take ownership and drive projects & features to deliver the best experience to our customers.
Responsibilities:
Architecture Design: Design and develop the frontend architecture for large-scale web applications, considering scalability, performance, and maintainability. Define architectural patterns, frameworks, and libraries to be used in the development process.
Frontend Development: Hands-on development of frontend code using modern web technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, micro-frontends, and frameworks such as React, Angular, or Vue.js. Write clean, modular, and well-documented code that adheres to industry best practices and coding standards.
Performance Optimization: Identify and address performance bottlenecks and optimize frontend code for improved speed and responsiveness.
Collaboration and Communication: Collaborate effectively with designers, backend developers, and other stakeholders to understand business requirements, provide technical insights, and ensure smooth integration of frontend and backend components.
Testing and Quality Assurance: Implement and promote frontend testing strategies, including unit testing, integration testing, and end-to-end testing. Ensure high code quality through code reviews, automated testing, and continuous integration practices.
Deployment and release: Collaborate with DevOps and backend teams to ensure smooth deployment and release of frontend applications. Participate in the design and implementation of CI/CD pipelines to automate build, testing, and deployment processes.
Research and Innovation: Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in frontend technologies, frameworks, and tools. Evaluate and recommend new tools or methodologies that can improve frontend development processes and overall system performance.
Qualifications
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Extensive experience in frontend development, with a strong focus on architecting complex web applications.
In-depth knowledge of frontend technologies, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks such as React, NextJS, Typescript
Familiarity with popular React libraries and frameworks such as Redux, React Router, or Next.js.
Familiarity with backend technologies and the ability to collaborate effectively with backend engineers. Experience with Node.js is preferable.
Proven experience in designing scalable and maintainable frontend architectures.
Experience with frontend build tools, package managers, and version control systems (e.g., Webpack, Babel, npm, Git).
Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to influence and inspire a team.
Additional information:
This is a full-time position based in our office in Liljeholmen, Stockholm.
Our team primarily operates from our office, with a strong emphasis on in-person collaboration, team engagement, and quick decision-making.
We will review and interview applicants on-going. Please apply with your CV in English.
Additional Information
Company Description
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to create an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
