Senior Frontend
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2025-07-12
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Borås
, Ulricehamn
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Several Senior Frontend Developers are needed for an exciting greenfield initiative within the Sourcing Domain. The role involves contributing to the development of a completely new product, built from the ground up using modern frontend technologies and best engineering practices.
This is a hands-on position where responsibilities include participation in architectural decisions, user interface design, and implementation of scalable, maintainable, and high-performing web applications. The environment is collaborative and cross-functional, requiring strong individual contribution as well as effective teamwork.
Location
The work is to be carried out on-site in Borås or Gothenburg, with a minimum presence of three days per week. More frequent attendance is welcome.
Profile
Ideal candidates are senior-level developers with a proactive approach, strong attention to quality, and the ability to contribute from the start. A solution-focused mindset and the ability to navigate complex challenges are key.
Requirements
Solid experience in frontend development, ideally in dynamic or large-scale environments
Capable of working independently with minimal oversight
Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written
Tech Stack & Skills
Familiarity and hands-on experience are expected in the following areas:
React - Proficient in building complex applications using React
TypeScript - Strong knowledge of type-safe development
Sass - Experience with styling frameworks and pre-processors
Vite - Experience with modern build tooling is a plus
Vitest - Confident in writing unit and integration tests
Cypress - Skilled in end-to-end testing practices
Testing Library - Comfortable with component-level testing using React Testing Library or similar tools
NPM - Experience managing packages and scripts in a Node-based setup
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
503 38 BORÅS Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9426720