Senior Flavourist
NordArom AB / Kemistjobb / Norrköping Visa alla kemistjobb i Norrköping
2026-06-01
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NordArom AB i Norrköping
Job Description:
Flavorist at NordArom
About NordArom
As one of the leading flavour houses in the Nordics, NordArom develops the flavours of the future. With over 60 years of experience, we are experts in Nordic taste preferences and work closely with our customers in categories such as beverages, confectionery, bakery, dairy, and ice cream. NordArom is a growing family business that is still relatively small with 43 employees. We are currently building a brand-new factory where innovation, quality, and customer focus are at the centre. To strengthen NordArom's Development Team, we are now looking for a driven and innovative Flavourist who wants to join us on an exciting journey and contribute to the development of both flavours and NordArom as a company. Our operations are located in Norrköping in Sweden, with unique proximity to the sea, forests, and beautiful cities. Stockholm is just over an hour away by train.
About the Role
We are looking for a talented and innovative Flavourist to join NordArom. As a Flavourist, you will play a crucial role in the creation and development of unique and appealing flavours for beverages as a focus but also for other sweet applications. You will be part of the Development Department, which consists of two parts: Application and Flavour Creation. You will have a significant role in Flavour Creation as a Team Leader, but without personnel responsibility/staf liability. This means you will operationally plan and direct the work within the group. You will support colleagues and train trainees. In this role at NordArom, you are offered a flexible position where you have great opportunities to influence everything from working methods to the choice of suppliers.
Key Responsibilities
Work closely with our customers on various development projects and develop flavours according to the set brief. Mainly flavours for beverages but also to some extent for other sweet applications.
Work on improvements, such as optimizing existing flavour structures.
Plan the daily work within Flavour Creation.
Education with the team and act as a mentor for trainees during training.
Successful development of flavour matches.
Record and maintain detailed documentation of flavour formulations.
Provide technical support to clients.
Ensure compliance with regulatory standards and guidelines.
Keep updated on emerging industry trends and flavour technologies.
Qualifications and Skills
Master's degree in Chemistry, Food Science/Food Technology, or related fields.
At least 5 years, preferably 10 years, of work experience as a flavourist
Knowledge of flavour raw materials and flavour manufacturing processes and their application properties.
Excellent tasting skills and ability to consistently describe the flavour profile.
Comprehensive understanding of commercial and economic aspects of the business.
Project management skills
Fluent in spoken and written English
Structured and responsible
Pedagogical team player
Familiar with EU regulations
Curiosity and passion for innovation and continuous learning.
Aligned with NordArom's shared values: responsibility, honesty, respect, and professionalism. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16
E-post: karin.andero@nordarom.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NordArom AB
(org.nr 556084-4952) Jobbnummer
9939673