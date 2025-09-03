Senior Firmware Engineer
2025-09-03
Do you want to work on embedded systems that power secure, encrypted access to hotel rooms around the world? Join us at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions in Stockholm as a Senior Firmware Engineer and be part of an innovative team shaping the future of connected access technology.
We're now looking for a Senior Firmware Engineer to join our team within the Vingcard Business Area. In this role, you'll develop embedded firmware for smart locks and card encoding devices used in hotels globally-playing a key part in how digital keys are securely created, stored, and read. If you're passionate about working with security-focused, power-efficient embedded devices, we'd love to hear from you.
What you will do as our Senior Firmware Engineer
You'll be part of a cross-functional R&D team developing the next generation of our electronic lock platform, including the wall-mounted readers used in hotel environments. These systems validate credentials stored on access cards, mobile phones, and digital wallets (e.g., Apple Wallet) to determine guest access to rooms and shared areas. While another team handles the card encoding process, your focus will be on ensuring secure and seamless access through accurate credential verification and robust firmware development.
You would also:
Design, implement, and maintain firmware for battery-powered locks and wall-mounted card reader devices.
Work with microcontrollers from STM32 or Nordic Semiconductor to balance power efficiency and performance.
Collaborate with product owners, testers, and other firmware engineers to deliver robust, maintainable, and secure solutions.
Write and execute integration tests as part of your development process to ensure stability and reliability across platforms.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's degree in Computer Science, Mechatronics, Embedded Systems, or a related field.
Solid hands-on experience in embedded C/C++ development.
Proficiency working with microcontroller-based systems, especially STM32 or Nordic Semiconductor platforms including development with real-time operating systems (RTOS) such as FreeRTOS or Zephyr.
Solid understanding of low-power, battery-driven device design.
Experience with communication protocols such as BLE, Zigbee, RS485, or RFID is a plus.
Fluency in English (Swedish is a big plus).
The ideal candidate brings a structured and analytical mindset, takes ownership with a strong focus on quality, and thrives in agile, cross-functional teams through clear and collaborative communication.
What We Offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
The chance to make a meaningful impact in attracting and retaining top talent.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait.
We are building diverse and inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who can envision themselves working with us.
To ensure that your personal information is secure, we do not review any applications sent via email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, please send an email to Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
or contact the hiring manager Henrik Öhrlund at henrik.ohrlund@assaabloy.com
.
Let's together create a safer and more open world!
