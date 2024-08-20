Senior FinOps-DevOps Engineer
Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications, helping businesses connect with their customers on their mobile phones. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year. Our technology powers the world's leading communications platforms.
Responsibilities
Analyze, optimize and implement cost saving and other optimizations actions across different cloud vendors as well as participate in architectural discussions to help project/product to make cost efficient technology choices.
Design, automate, implement and maintain a sustainable landing zone for different cloud vendors which capabilities will be aligned with cloud vendor best practices as well as aligned with multiple global compliancy frameworks.
Maintain different terraform projects which contains all automation ranging from FinOps processes, security to governance processes and policy management.
Maintain and support the different FinOps tools e.g: Cloudability, AWS Quicksight, Design, implement and maintain gitlab runners via the Flux CD repository, and Apptio Saving Automation FinOps Tool.
Demonstrate ability to dissect billing data and comprehend the vendor services in order to identify areas for optimization and cost reduction.
Evangelize cloud vendor well architecture frameworks as well as best practices.
Maintain Cloud Governance centralized reservation processes as well as uncovering RI processes improvement.
Ensure to help teams with policy enforcement and compliance.
Knowledge of vendor Identity access management (IAM) is crucial, used to secure the vendor accounts/projects.
Best practices and other documentation on confluence to provide guidance to different stakeholders.
Skills expansion with a willingness to step out outside of the comfort zones to learn new tools and knowledge.
Requirements
Strong experience with AWS and their cloud service.
Infrastructure as code (Terraform, Pulumi or/and CrossPlane).
Proactive, driven and with the ability of working independently.
Good verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills in both technical and non-technical contexts.
FinOps/cloud optimization/cloud cost management experience basic knowledge required.
Knowledge of cloud design patterns, cloud operations and cloud cost models with experience implementing best practices or suggested improvements.
Good to have
FinOps practitioner certified or willingness to take certification.
AWS certifications.
Python Knowledge.
GCP knowledge.
Azure Knowledge.
Cloudability Tool.
Project management or team lead experience.
Working with change management or initiatives for change within large organisations.
