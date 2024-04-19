Senior Financial Controller
2024-04-19
Senior Financial Controller to Maurten
We are now looking for a Senior Financial Controller to our client Maurten, a rapidly growing company within the sports nutrition industry. They need to expand their financial team with a new colleague, and we are looking for a creative person with a growth mindset and visionary abilities.
This role is more than a traditional Financial Controller role, of course you need to be confident in finance, but you also need to have excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively across the organization, in an international environment.
Are you someone who is driven and who is looking for a very important and new role within the company with great responsibility, this can be the job for you.
In this role you will be responsible for the revenue and cost control, you need to fully understand gross margin and profitability, and continuously challenge current states and find elements of improvements. Great emphasis is placed on analysis. This role is also responsible for transfer-pricing, cash management, and the budget and forecasting process. It also plays an important role in coordinating collaboration across multiple departments, ensuring that the entire order-to-cash (O2C) process runs smoothly and efficiently.
This is a full-time employment reporting to the Chief Financial Officer. The role is based at the Global HQ in Gothenburg.
Main responsibilities:
* Secure timely and high-quality analysis and KPIs for monthly reports
* Organize, structure, and lead the budget and forecasting process.
* Cashflow forecasting
* Find ways to automate and improve finance processes.
* Analyze profitability by markets and products.
* Understand revenue and cost drivers to improve budget and forecast accuracy.
* Understand working capital and find ways to optimize DSO, DPO and DSI.
* Ensure accurate and up-to-date calculations for transfer-pricing.
* Oversee the order-to-cash (O2C) process.
* Consolidation of cash positions and FX-hedges
* Follow up of TP requirements and follow changes in legislation.
* Develop systems and structures to enable comprehensive gross margin analysis and analysis of profitability by markets and products.
* Implement system support for local currency forecasting and hedging of main currencies.
Your profile:
We are looking for someone who combines a great business mind-set with a hands-on attitude and drive.
Important abilities are:
* Business minded with a strong sense of responsibility and drive.
* Strong numeracy, analytical and problem-solving skills.
* Highly organized and detail oriented.
* Good time management skills.
* Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively across the organization, in an international environment.
* Ability to evaluate consequences of changed circumstances, to work and contribute to a feedback culture and to adhere to guidelines and reporting routes.
About Maurten:
We exist primarily for people who see themselves as athletes. People who are not satisfied with simply joining, finishing, then going home. People who see it as a way of life to train, compete and always aim for the best results possible. These are the people who will benefit most from using Maurten products. They push themselves to achieve their best and we push ourselves to give them our best.
Back in 2015, we found a way to make sports fuels easier to tolerate: by encapsulating carbohydrates in hydrogels. This method was so successful, that today, most of the world 's best marathoners, cyclist and triathletes are fueling their training sessions and competitions with our technology.
As Maurten grows rapidly, we need to grow our team with colleagues that share our passion for sports. The company looks for people who can grow, think, create, and dream. Join us in upholding a culture of integrity, teamwork, and community.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact me:
Jessica Ivarsson: 0730-98 38 06 jessica.ivarsson@financefamily.se
Here you can read more about Maurten: https://www.maurten.com/
Here you can read more about The Finance Family: https://financefamily.se/
Since we work with continuous selection and interviews, we recommend that you do not wait to apply for the position!
Welcome with your application - you will make a difference!
