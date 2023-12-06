Senior Finance Assistant for our client in Landskrona
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Landskrona Visa alla bankjobb i Landskrona
2023-12-06
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-12-06Arbetsuppgifter
The Finance Assistant is responsible for managing all aspects of the Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable processes. This includes ensuring all bank transactions are securely processed, managing the online invoice circulation system, reconciling intra-group transactions within the Netting system, and communicating with customers. Additionally, the Finance Assistant provides support to the Financial Controller during the closing period by performing account reconciliations and assisting with various administrative tasks throughout the month.
The client wants to find a consultant who can work in-person at the office in Landskrona. They want someone who likes working with colleagues and wants to work on-site. The team is small, with around 10 people, and they value collaboration. This is a hire/purchase arrangement, which means that if everyone is happy, there is a chance for permanent employment.
It is crucial to understand that tasks are divided, and each individual is responsible for their own duties. Taking complete ownership of these responsibilities is highly important.
Job Assignments
• Ensure that all customer and supplier payments are accurately recorded and matched with the appropriate bank accounts on a daily basis.
• Safely handle the process of reading, sharing, and transferring supplier invoices to the company's ERP system.
• Create, register, and approve supplier invoices in the ERP system, in collaboration with the Finance Manager, and proceed with their payment.
• Make sure that all invoices within the same group are matched and settled in the online Netting system. Also, ensure that these invoices are processed accordingly in the ERP system.
• Sell EUR and GBP currencies within the Netting system.
• Create invoices or credit notes manually when the Finance Controller asks for them.
• Keep track of credit limits and send payment reminders to customers as well as maintaining regular contact with them.
• Match supplier invoices in the ERP system.
• Provide payment information to the order department for new orders placed to risk customers.
• Update customer email addresses for sending account statements.
Requirements
• Attention to detail and precision in every task.
• Proficient in both English and Swedish languages, both written and spoken.
• Exceptional proficiency in spelling, grammar, and written communication.
• A relevant educational background in finance.
• Previous experience in similar finance assistant roles.
• Prior involvement in comparable duties as a financial assistant.
Personal Qualities
• Exceptional ability to navigate delicate situations with customers and vendors through effective communication and interpersonal abilities.
• Strong aptitude for collaboration and teamwork.
• Dedication to delivering top-notch results and maintaining high standards of quality.
• Meticulousness and precision in ensuring accuracy and paying close attention to details.
• Commitment to thoroughness in all tasks and responsibilities.
• Excellent ability to work well with others.
• Strong commitment to producing top-notch work.
• Attentiveness to small details and precision.
• Thoroughness.
Meritorious
It is a plus if you have a good understanding of ERP and Medius software.
The interviews are scheduled to take place in January, specifically during either the first or second week.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2024-01-22
End of the assignment: 2024-06-30
Deadline: 2024-01-01
Location: Landskrona
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "587". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8311167