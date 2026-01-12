Senior Engineer Energy Management Hybrid Powertrains
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Engineer with strong expertise in energy management for hybrid and electric powertrains. In this role, you will work with optimizing energy distribution and balance between multiple power sources to improve performance, efficiency, and reliability in advanced propulsion systems.
Job DescriptionCoordinate and optimize energy flow between power sources during traction and braking.
Manage energy balance strategies for the high-voltage battery system.
Calibrate energy management functions using relevant calibration toolchains.
Contribute to function development and support system design activities.
Execute testing in vehicles and in test cell environments, including participation in test programs in varying climate conditions.
RequirementsProven expertise in energy management and propulsion control for hybrid and electric vehicle powertrains.
Hands-on experience with calibration tools such as INCA, MDA, and Creta.
Strong experience with MATLAB/Simulink and Python.
Solid understanding of powertrain systems, control strategies, and high-voltage battery technologies.
Nice to haveExperience from vehicle and test cell programs in varied climate environments.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
