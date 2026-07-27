Customer Success Agent (Danish, Swedish & Finnish) to Wella
MultiMind Holding AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2026-07-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Holding AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about customer service and looking to join an international company where collaboration, quality and continuous improvement are part of everyday work? On behalf of Wella Company, we are now looking for three Customer Success Agents to support the Nordic Customer Success team during a period of parental leave coverage.
About the Company
Wella Company is one of the world ́s leading beauty companies with iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, OPI, Clairol, Nioxin and ghd. Operating in more than 100 countries, Wella is committed to innovation, sustainable growth and delivering an exceptional customer experience.
The Role
As a Customer Success Agent, you will manage customer orders from order placement through delivery and invoicing while ensuring an outstanding customer experience. You will handle customer inquiries via phone and email, support promotional activities, coordinate with internal stakeholders and contribute to continuous process improvements.
You will work closely with colleagues across Customer Success, Sales, Logistics and Finance in a collaborative Nordic team where no two days are the same.
Your Profile
For this role we are looking for someone who:
Has previous experience in customer service and order management or administration.
Is comfortable working in multiple systems simultaneously and enjoys structured administrative work.
Thrives in a fast paced environment and can prioritize effectively.
Has excellent communication skills and enjoys building relationships with both customers and colleagues.
Is proactive, detail oriented and solution focused.
Experience with SAP, CRM or ERP systems, Order to Cash processes or the FMCG or retail industry is considered an advantage.
Language requirements
We are recruiting for three different positions, and you should be fluent in Swedish, Danish or Finnish, depending on the role you are applying for. Professional English is required for all positions, as it is the company ́s business language. Additional Nordic language skills are considered a plus.
Why Wella?
At Wella, you will join a supportive and experienced team in an international organization with well known brands and a collaborative culture. The role offers a comprehensive onboarding program, hybrid working and the opportunity to develop within a global company.
Interested?
We review applications continuously, so don ́t hesitate to submit your application today. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
168 69 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Wella AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Daniella Famili daniella.famili@multimind.se 0708152803 Jobbnummer
10013459