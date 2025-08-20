Senior Embedded System Developer (Embedded Linux)
Marshall Group is the audio, tech, and design powerhouse uniting musicians and music lovers through genre-breaking innovation. Our flagship brand, Marshall, is uniquely positioned with over 60 years of rock 'n' roll attitude on stage, at home, and on the go. Our iconic products are brought to life by a dedicated team of 800 passionate employees and sold in over 90 markets worldwide.
Right now, we need to strengthen our Software & Platforms team with a Senior Embedded System Developer with a focus on Embedded Linux.
What you'll do:
As a Senior Embedded System Developer at Marshall Group, you will be navigating through the lower layers of our systems and the intricacies of controlling the hardware to bring the true rock'n'roll experience. You'll be part of an exciting journey to build our embedded platform and development environment. You will have the opportunity to share your art of writing drivers connecting crucial components of the system, master the nuances of seamless connectivity, and navigate through layers of complexity to bring up simplicity.
Roles & Responsibilities:
Develop embedded software for audio systems.
Develop Linux distribution and services.
Architect board support packages (BSP).
Innovate in audio-related module development.
Implement modular code for a platform supporting a multitude of products.
Participate in code review and documentation.
Explore by working on proof of Concepts (PoC).
Improve build systems and product testing.
Who we're looking for:
As a Senior Embedded System Developer, you have effective communication, a sharp problem-solving ability, and a strong sense of team collaboration. It's also important to have the ability to approach challenges with creative and innovative solutions and be ready to adapt to new technologies in a fast-paced environment. A few years' experience in a role as a Senior Embedded System Developer or similar.
You probably have the following experiences & skills:
Expert-level proficiency in C
Prior experience with Yocto and embedded Linux development
Very good understanding of Linux operating systems and its services
Knowledge of Python
Familiarity with tools such as Git, Make, or CMake
Familiarity with Bluetooth, BLE, and Wi-Fi technologies
Bonus if you have experience with:
Linux software update (OTA) frameworks
Expertise in system security (secure boot, secure network, etc.)
Knowledge of Rust and C++ programming languages
Experience with Linux audio frameworks
Our pledge:
We thrive to foster an inclusive workplace and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, disability, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age or marital status. We firmly believe that Marshall thrives when our employees do, leading to better experiences for our consumers.
Does this sound like you?
