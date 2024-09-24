Senior Embedded Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Nyköping Visa alla datajobb i Nyköping
2024-09-24
, Oxelösund
, Trosa
, Gnesta
, Flen
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Nyköping
, Oxelösund
, Trosa
, Flen
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Do you have a passion for making things tick? Do you take pride in creating well-structured and functional code? If so, you might just be our new Embedded Engineer. Here at X Shore, we are developing the future of smart boating, and to do that we need the best and brightest developers.
As an Embedded Engineer at X Shore, you will have a crucial role in the development process for our boats. The work will consist of hardware integration in software, functional development, performance analysis, and much more. You will of course also have the benefit of testing your implementations out on the water. You will join a small, high-paced team of very talented individuals, and as a part of that team you will get to grow and develop alongside your colleagues.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Integrate new hardware components with software.
Develop new customer features.
Test and verify functionality.
Design and review electronics
Verify and solve bugs found in the field.
Continuously find ways to improve the efficiency of both yourself and the whole team.
You'd be based in Stockholm with occasional trips to our factory in Nyköping.
Qualifications
We believe that you are a hands-on communicative person with a hunger to learn and develop. You have at least 5 years' experience working with embedded systems and you take ownership of the tasks that you work on. We're looking for the following skills:
Strong C programing skills
Solid understanding of embedded electrical systems
Communication protocols used in Automotive/Marine systems such as CAN and Ethernet
Git, Bitbucket, Jira
It would also be a plus if you have experience within the following areas
Battery Management Systems (BMS), including design, optimization and safety management.
Electronics PCB design
IoT platforms
System design and/or test frameworks within the Automotive/Marine segment
Python
DevOps, HIL or CI/CD
• and of course you share our passion for contributing to a more sustainable way of living.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8918567