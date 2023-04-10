Senior Electronics Engineer with focus on Reliability and Quality
2023-04-10
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
As part of our quality function, our aim with this role is to drive sustainable and transformational change in our product development organization, specifically targeting product reliability. You will combine technical expertise with people and organizational skills to deliver data driven reliability improvements.
Together with the product quality team and hardware development teams you will define and drive a portfolio of initiatives focusing on improving product reliability.
Your responsibilities
Analyzing, driving, and overseeing reliability and quality improvements in hardware design and test practices based on metrics and reviews
Introducing reliability engineering methods and tools to the development teams, coaching and supporting the development teams in their use.
Establishing our ability to verify and validate that the performance of new products is in line with reliability expectations.
Contributing with concrete input to electronics designs to achieve higher reliability
Contributing to failure root-cause analysis studies, identifying preventive actions for the design process as well as the product design.
Interacting with suppliers to secure their ability to provide high reliability designs and hardware modules
Your background
Masters' degree or higher in electronics engineering, engineering physics or related subjects.
5+ years' experience in developing high reliability products and/or applying reliability engineering methods.
Experience from applying failure analysis techniques and accelerated lifetime testing
Track record of visible impact on organizational and product reliability performance.
Minimum of 3+ years of work experience in a role that required analytical skills and effective communication with internal and external stakeholders
Change management capabilities, influencing management and peers in the change of thinking and decision making required to support the implementation and execution of product reliability initiatives and activities
Solid understanding of development work within a technology organization: requirements engineering, development, verification & validation, and configuration management in an Agile environment across the interface of R&D and Product Management.
Good interpersonal skills, dynamic team player, structured thinking, and professional approach
More about us
Are you ready for your next career move? Welcome to by May 1!
More information: Recruiting Manager Martin Strand, martin.strand@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin , +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
