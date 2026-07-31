Senior Electronics Design Engineer
Schneider Electric Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-07-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schneider Electric Sverige AB i Lund
, Burlöv
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
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#LI-HB6
We are looking for a highly experienced Senior Electronics Design Engineer to strengthen our product development team. In this role, you will take ownership of complex electronic designs from concept through verification and into mass production, ensuring robust, compliant, and high-quality solutions.
This is a senior-level position requiring 15+ years of experience in electronics design and development, with a strong focus on both technical leadership and hands-on engineering.
What you will be doing:
Lead and execute analog and digital electronic design and verification
Develop and review schematics and ensure design integrity
Drive design for mass production, including: Design for Manufacturing (DFM)
Design for Testability (DFT)
Ensure compliance with EMC and ESD requirements
Contribute to and enforce quality processes and design controls
Collaborate with PCB designers to ensure optimal PCB layout and performance
Work closely with firmware teams, ensuring alignment with embedded systems
Ensure designs comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards
Participate in design reviews, risk assessments, and technical decision-making
Take ownership of a products entire lifecycle, from concept, during development and in mass production
What we are looking for:
Minimum 15 years of experience in electronics design and verification
Strong expertise in: Analog and digital electronics
Schematic capture and design tools
EMC/ESD design principles and validation
Proven experience in product industrialization and mass production
Solid understanding of: PCB design and layout considerations
Embedded firmware and hardware-software interaction
Experience working with quality systems and structured development processes
Knowledge of regulatory compliance and industry standards
Ability to work independently and lead technical initiatives
What is nice to have, but not needed:
Experience in cross-functional product development teams
Background in regulated industries (e.g., Telecom, Fire and Safety, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Building automation etc)
Familiarity with verification methodologies and test strategies
Experience in 230V design and/or battery and charging is a plus.
What's in it for me?
Work on cutting-edge hardware systems that push the boundaries of technology and innovation
Collaborate with talented engineers across disciplines in a supportive, growth-focused environment
Access to advanced tools, training, and opportunities to deepen your technical expertise
Flexible work arrangements that support your professional and personal well-being
Bring your hardware design expertise to a team that values innovation and excellence—apply today!
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€40 billion global revenue
• 9% organic growth
150 000+ employees in 100+ countries
You must submit an online application to be considered for any position with us. This position will be posted until filled.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "473768322". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schneider Electric Sverige AB
(org.nr 556259-3532)
213 75 LUND Arbetsplats
Lund Jobbnummer
10017477