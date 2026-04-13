Senior Electrical Project Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-04-13
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a project-driven engineering environment where electrical design needs to hold up not only technically, but also against quality, safety, cybersecurity, and contractual expectations. In this role, you will act as a key technical authority across multiple projects or major project workstreams, helping shape solutions that can be delivered efficiently and correctly from design through manufacturing, testing, and final completion.
You will work close to project management and other technical and operational functions throughout the full project lifecycle. The assignment includes both hands-on technical leadership and a broader responsibility to make sure deliverables, documentation, and design decisions stay aligned with project goals and formal requirements. It is a strong opportunity if you enjoy combining deep engineering expertise with real influence over technical direction and project outcomes.
Job DescriptionYou will act as a technical lead within electrical engineering and approve design deliverables.
You will review project documentation to ensure conformity with safety, cybersecurity, quality assurance, and contractual requirements.
You will identify, analyze, and solve complex or unique design challenges.
You will define technical focus areas and priorities to support high-quality engineering delivery.
You will ensure engineering activities and deliverables meet applicable regulations, standards, and project commitments.
You will manage technical aspects of Bill of Materials and help secure fulfilment of contractual obligations.
You will identify change or variation requests and support implementation after approval.
You will work closely with the project manager from order intake through technical completion and contract closure.
You will prepare RFQs, contribute to supplier evaluations, and collaborate with supply chain.
You will coordinate with manufacturing, testing, commissioning, and service teams to ensure solutions are built, tested, installed, and delivered as intended.
You will collaborate with customers to shape solutions, gather feedback, and support continuous improvement.
You will also contribute to engineering proposals and presentations when needed.
RequirementsExperience acting as a design authority or technical lead within electrical engineering.
Strong ability to review, assess, and approve technical design deliverables.
Good understanding of safety requirements, quality assurance, cybersecurity policies and standards, and contractual compliance.
Ability to work across the full project lifecycle, from contract or order receipt to technical completion.
Experience handling technical documentation, Bill of Materials, and engineering change or variation requests.
Experience preparing RFQs and technically evaluating supplier proposals.
Ability to collaborate effectively with project managers, supply chain, manufacturing, testing, commissioning, service teams, and customers.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to handle complex or previously unseen design issues.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7553783-1941991". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9850096